SMA Nutrition offers vocal product guidance via scannable infant formula codes to assist visually impaired consumers
12 Aug 2024 --- In a “category first,” SMA Nutrition (Nestlé) is supporting visually impaired consumers by adding NaviLens codes on all its infant formula packaging. The scannable codes, similar to QR codes, offer the option to listen to product information — such as answers to feeding queries — read aloud.
“Gone are the days of struggling to find products or decipher tiny labels,” highlights the brand.
When a visually impaired shopper points their device toward the SMA product, their smartphone can detect the on-pack code from up to three meters away.
This triggers their phone, and the customer can choose to access all product information including the ingredients, allergen and recycling information read aloud in their phone’s language, or view it on their device using accessibility tools.
“The addition of NaviLens to our packs is the first time this has been done globally in the infant nutrition category, and we hope the importance and benefits for so many will inspire other brands to follow,” says Vicky Woods, managing director of Nestlé Nutrition UK and Ireland.
“The breadth of the technology means visually impaired parents can independently choose, find, and understand all the on-pack information they need should they decide to use formula.”
Offered in 37 languages
By providing the crucial instructions in 37 languages, the products become more accessible and user-friendly for those who aren’t native English speakers, adds Woods. “Even sighted parents who are preparing night feeds and need someone to read preparation instructions in the early hours can benefit.”
The platform — developed in collaboration with the UK’s Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) — specifically offers step-by-step guidance on measuring formula and ensuring proper preparation.
It is free to use and only requires that users download the NaviLens or NaviLens GO apps, which are compatible with all smartphones.
“Blind and partially sighted parents should have the same freedom, independence and choice as sighted customers when it comes to buying products and accessing on-pack information,” comments John Worsfold, head of solutions innovation at RNIB.
“Currently, important information on packaging can often be in very small print, making it difficult or impossible for people with sight loss to read,” he stresses.
“Technology such as NaviLens is a game changer and allows blind and partially sighted people to independently identify and access key information on packaging. This is why we’re so pleased to collaborate with brands such as SMA Nutrition on our ongoing mission to highlight how the industry can raise its game and make packaging more accessible.”
In similar moves, Unilever partnered with accessibility app specialist Be My Eyes, expanding the use of on-pack Accessible QR — codes that can be scanned at greater distances — to provide an AI-assisted cooking experience for visually impaired shoppers. Unilever trialed the technology in the UK through its Colman’s Singapore Noodles Meal Maker.