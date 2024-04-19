Smurfit Kappa advocates RTD packaging premiumization with bold colors and expert collaborations
19 Apr 2024 --- Paper-based packaging provider Smurfit Kappa has released new information on how beverage manufacturers can identify the characteristics of premium ready-to-drink (RTD) packaging at a time when “resilient and eye-catching” solutions are pivotal to driving consumer engagement and brand loyalty.
Smurfit believes premium RTD packaging should be durable to ensure products remain intact during transportation and storage.
“Strong, sturdy, fit-for-purpose packaging provides a protective barrier, keeping RTD products safe from impact, moisture and temperature changes,” notes the company.
“This level of protection is something 40% of people deem crucial, as it ensures that products are not at risk of arriving damaged and needing replacement.”
Protecting packaging aesthetics is important, with 73% of consumers saying they were unlikely to purchase from a company again after receiving a damaged item and one in three consumers would leave a brand they love after one bad experience.
Eco-consciousness matters
The packaging supplier — which sources most of its raw materials from its own paper mills — urges manufacturers to find a balance between strong and planet-friendly packaging.
This is especially important amid a spike in demands for eco-friendly product packaging, with 94% of the consumers saying it’s a brand’s responsibility to create products that are not harmful to the earth and 61% believing they shouldn’t have to think about sustainability while shopping, highlights Smurfit.
In addition, many shoppers are now “purposely” seeking products packaged using renewable, biodegradable and recyclable materials, with nearly 49% willing to pay more for sustainable packaging and delivery.
“Brands prioritizing planet-friendly packaging demonstrate their commitment to the environment, enabling them to resonate with eco-conscious consumers.”
eco-friendly materials for durable packaging, prioritizing product safety and the environment in equal measure.To meet such demands, Smurfit suggests using
Leveraging visual appeal
With dozens of products on supermarket shelves competing for consumer attention, Smurfit calls for RTD companies’ attention to the importance of “stroll-stopping designs.”
Impressive graphics, bold colors and eye-catching designs are key elements in packaging that help companies capture consumer attention on crowded shelves and screens.
The company suggests using “visually appealing” drinks packaging to create a “noticeable brand presence” and turn beverage packaging into a marketing tool to differentiate and boost brand awareness.
Tapping into the consumer mindset
Market research and consumer insights help RTD packaging manufacturers decipher what will appeal to consumers in the marketplace, highlights Smurfit.
“By conducting market research, you can gain insight into the purchasing habits of your target audience and tailor RTD packaging with this in mind.”
Further, as consumers increasingly appreciate brand transparency, Smurfit urges companies to share the packaging lifecycle with customers, including the materials used, material source location, production processes and disposal options, demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.
Meanwhile, maintaining a consistent packaging design across product lines helps manufacturers reinforce consumer brand identity and recognition.
In addition, working with packaging experts helps brands understand manufacturing processes to develop visually appealing packaging solutions that are also functional, durable and cost-effective.
Partnering with experts further helps brands reduce their carbon footprint by tapping into their know-how of materials that reduce CO2 emissions. Other benefits include streamlining factory filling processes, speeding up packaging assembly and ensuring minimal waste.
Future tech potential
QR codes, augmented reality and other interactive features are taking packaging design to the “next level” by offering a creative way for consumers to engage with RTD products, highlights Smurfit.
“With 86% of consumers approving of brands using artificial intelligence in 2023, it’s a surefire way to provide consumers instant access to a wealth of information, such as product details, instructions and special offers.”
Interactive packaging is also emerging as a tool for brands to future-proof their business, with almost half considering smart connected packaging important for educating customers.
According to the company, such interactive features provide consumers with valuable information and entertainment and create a deeper emotional connection with the brand, driving loyalty and future purchase decisions.
Last year, Smurfit Kappa and rival WestRock merged into a new global corporation worth US$20 billion.
By Insha Naureen