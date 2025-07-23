Smurfit Westrock develops paper-based bubble wrap alternative for electrical connectors
Smurfit Westrock has developed a sculptured packaging fitting using E flute corrugated cardboard to reduce single-use plastics for LPA Group. The new solution offers protection equivalent to bubble wrap but in a paper-based, recyclable, and reusable format.
While bubble wrap has long been an effective and affordable packaging solution, its environmental impact conflicts with LPA’s commitment to low-maintenance, high-reliability product design and sustainability, as a manufacturer of LED lighting, electrical systems, and connectors.
David Gould, operations manager at LPA, says: “LPA is committed to reducing our environmental impact, and eliminating single-use plastic from our packaging was a key priority.”
“Smurfit Westrock’s innovative corrugated cardboard solution has not only helped us meet our sustainability goals but also ensures our products are well-protected during transit. It offers the same flexibility and protection as bubble wrap, and we’re proud to showcase our dedication to green initiatives with this recyclable, FSC-certified packaging.”
Innovative design
The solution is tailored to various connector sizes and can securely lock each item in place, offering in-transit protection.
Delivered flat, the packaging solution is said to be easy to assemble and eliminates the need for additional materials such as tape or plastic wrap.
According to the companies, the new corrugated fitment eliminates the risks of being too bulky and rigid for the products and does not decrease the amount of connection cables that can be bulk packed.
Brian Smith, technical design manager at Smurfit Westrock Peterborough, shares: “We are planning to continue working with LPA on their packaging solutions. We’re going to do a full single-use plastic audit on the packaging and shipping process used by LPA, which will push them even further toward being a sustainable business.”