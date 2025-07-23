Amcor provides PCR polymer for Maison Guerlain’s hand cream packaging
Amcor has collaborated with Maison Guerlain on the packaging of the luxury cosmetics brand’s new Aqua Allegoria hand creams. The solution contains the packaging giant’s CleanStream PCR polymer.
The hand creams are said to contain over 97% natural origin ingredients, and Amcor emphasizes that packaging is essential to Aqua Allegoria’s “premium” identity.
“The beauty sector has the challenge of reconciling what were once considered the opposing requirements of luxury and sustainability,” says Marine Sueur, sales director for France at Amcor.
“CleanStream was developed to bridge this gap with a high-quality polymer that can match the characteristics of virgin material.”
According to Amcor, the packaging’s multilayer construction protects and maintains the quality of the products.
Contact-sensitive applications
The CleanStream technology mechanically recycles household PP waste into high-purity recycled plastic for contact-sensitive applications. The process uses AI at multiple stages of plastic sorting, including during identification, sorting, and decontamination.
CleanStream by Berry, which merged with Amcor in May, was described as the “world’s first” closed-loop system able to mechanically process domestically recovered household PP waste into food-grade packaging.
The hand cream bottle is in the hexagonal shape of a honeycomb, inspired by Maison Guerlain’s bee emblem. It comes in three colors reflecting the different variants of the range. The colors are achieved through screen printing. The bottle and cap are topped with a matte colorless varnish and are made at two of Amcor’s France-based factories.
Recently, Amcor supplied skin care brand Bulldog with PCR-based packaging for its face wash.