Somater and Eranova partner on algae-based French biopolymer production
28 Feb 2024 --- Somater, a French manufacturer of bio-polymer packaging, has joined forces with French biotech firm Eranova to create a line of bio-based solutions utilizing green algae as a primary material. The “eco-friendly” packaging initiative aims to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional fossil-based polymers.
The collaboration leverages algae harvested from the Étang de Berre in France, emphasizing local sourcing to mitigate the carbon emissions associated with material transportation.
When mixed with common plastics like PP or PE, the algae-based materials can deliver packaging options that are bio-based and fully recyclable, blending environmental responsibility with practicality, the partners detail.
Central to this initiative is Eranova’s ALGX, which features 100% bio-based formulations and incorporates PCR content. According to Eranova, the material can underscore the duo’s prioritization of materials that can re-enter the production cycle without compromising the environment.
The use of algae is also a strategic move to combat climate change. Algae’s capacity for CO2 absorption, claimed to exceed that of forests by up to tenfold per hectare, allows it to mitigate the GHG emissions inherent in packaging production.
Opportunities and challenges
It is said that this initiative could contribute to cleaner coasts and natural environments by harnessing algae’s potential to upcycle pollution into packaging solutions.
Eranova has conducted life cycle assessments to validate the positive environmental impact of their algae-based materials. The material is claimed to be successfully applicable across various manufacturing processes, including injection molding and blow molding, producing durable and aesthetically appealing packaging.
Adding to its appeal, ALGX offers a sensory experience with its velvety texture and is available in a range of colors, allowing for customization through screen printing and hot stamping.
Compared to the well-established petrochemical plastics industry, the bio-based sector is relatively young, presenting opportunities for the adoption of innovative packaging solutions. Nonetheless, the alternatives typically come with a price tag two to three times higher than conventional plastics like PE or PET.
Edited by Sichong Wang