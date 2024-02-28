Ranpak launches three digital tools for its Cut’it EVO automated in-line packaging machine
28 Feb 2024 --- Ranpak has enhanced its breakthrough Cut’it! EVO automated in-line packaging machine with three digital tools that deliver an unrivaled rate of investment (ROI) to end-of-line (EOL) packaging applications, according to the company.
Ranpak’s solutions are designed to ensure materials are packed using the smallest volume while minimizing void fill, supporting customers in reaching the maximum 40% void target mandated by the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive.
Recently, Innova Market Insights pegged “Maximizing minimization” as a top trend for 2024, noting a 41% average annual growth globally in F&B launches with packaging that has reduced packaging claims from 2019–2023.
According to Innova’s survey, almost a third (29%) of global consumers say reduced material use in packaging positively influences their product choices.
The Cut’it! The company says that the EVO automated in-line packaging machine is “at the core” of Ranpak’s integrated approach to EOL automation. The machine automatically shortens cartons to match their highest point of filling before gluing a lid securely in place.
Cut’it! EVO delivers unrivaled ROI as a standalone solution by enabling labor savings, EOL flow optimization, enhanced unboxing experience, shipping cost reduction, reduced material usage and consolidated box footprints.
Compounding benefits
When used in combination with Ranpak’s new digital tools, the benefits of the Cut’it! EVO solution increase multiplicatively, helping customers stay ahead of regulatory requirements
These three digital tools accelerate the ROI already delivered by Cut’it! EVO. They include:
- Ranpak Precube’it! — the first element of this breakthrough EOL technology suite. This solution uses historical site order data to simulate machine utilization and box fill rates for future scenarios, among its other capabilities. It also consolidates and optimizes the range of box sizes required to be maintained on site, reducing the amount of corrugated material required by choosing the right design and size boxes for each parcel.
- DecisionTower applies a combination of 2D and 3D AI-supported computer vision technology for a variety of tasks, including quality control, order insights and precision void filling. The solution directs the void fill converter to dispense an optimal amount of paper for each specific box. This optimizes dimensioning and usage of packaging materials. AI and machine learning algorithms help the solution deliver increased precision over time across all its applications.
- Ranpak Connect works in conjunction with Cut’it! EVO, providing a detailed overview of machine utilization and performance in daily reporting on parameters including uptime and downtime root causes. It includes an integrated camera in the machine to support performance analyses and identifies training and maintenance needs before escalation is required.
“We are pleased to be presenting these uniquely integrated digital EOL packaging solutions to the marketplace, in order to support increased efficiency within warehouses combined with a more sustainable EOL packaging experience,” says Bryan Boatner, global managing director of automation at Ranpak.
“Our perspective is that as packing operations look to gain efficiencies, EOL packaging automation, rather than an afterthought, should actually be where companies begin their automation process. Our experience is that the cascading benefits of end-of-line automation can condense time to ROI to within one to three years Instead of the three to five years piecemeal and back-end investments usually deliver.”
“This is unique in the industry, and not only ensures regulatory compliance around the globe, but also helps packaging operations meet their profitability and sustainability goals in new and innovative ways.”
Ranpak will be bringing these updated automated EOL packaging solutions and more to MODEX 2024, scheduled for March 11-14 at World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Ranpak will be located at booth A10921 at the show.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton