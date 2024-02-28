Digital printing offers “huge potential” for efficiency and flexibility in a volatile environment, say experts
28 Feb 2024 --- Digital printing offers customization options and shorter lead times for packagers compared to traditional methods such as rotogravure printing. Industry experts, Alessandra Costa, head of innovation at All4Labels and Holger Schmidt, head of product management technology at SIG, speak to Packaging Insights about the transformative potential of digital printing in packaging design and production.
Digitalization is poised to “grow significantly once again,” says Costa. “Looking at the landscape of available technology, as leaders in digital printing, we see growth in both short runs and longer runs on digital presses. While looking specifically at embellishment, we see huge potential in scaling digital decoration technologies for industrial use.”
Enhancing efficiency and flexibility
Schmidt emphasizes that digital printing enables rapid design changes, smaller order sizes and increased design flexibility, which is essential for staying competitive in today’s market.
“In the increasingly fast-paced F&B industry, where market requirements have changed significantly in recent years, flexibility and fast reaction times are crucial for certain manufacturers in different categories to be successful with their products.”
“This includes demands for packaging, where the life cycles of designs are becoming even shorter and the need for agility due to smaller lot sizes and promotions are ever increasing. This is due to factors such as frequent product launches, portfolio extensions and increasingly creative marketing campaigns to keep one step ahead.”
Compared to rotogravure printing, digital printing boasts a 60% faster process for new designs, enabling brands to bring products to market swiftly. “Consumers are more demanding and competition is stronger than ever. Flexibility and fast response times are fundamental levers for certain manufacturers in various categories to succeed with their products,” Schmidt underscores.
Costa acknowledges that digital technology is “extremely effective at responding to a volatile environment. Becoming more efficient while staying flexible is key. We focus on handling both volatile customer demand and the cost challenges that can emerge.”
“Digitalization is not restricted only to digital printing — it can bring important benefits to all steps in the production processes. Digital drives innovation, automation and technological development, leading to more efficient and sustainable operations. This transformation aims to establish transparency and promote a continuous flow of information that connects the entire sector, eliminating dependence on paper and maximizing the potential of data,” Costa says.
Unlocking creative possibilities
All4Labels, with over 25 years of experience in digital printing, operates more than 80 digital presses globally. “In the last months, we have been strongly investing in the LATAM region, with sites in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. We aim to ensure a wide range of expertise and production capabilities, able to serve different markets with a strong focus on digital printing technologies expansion,” shares Costa.
“Digital tools open up new horizons, and variable data management enables new customized designs. Our All4Graphics business unit gives us particular skills in this area — it’s dedicated to artwork management, and we are constantly working on merging design trends with digital technology to develop unique solutions for our customers.”
Costa showcases “The Human Blend” project, undertaken as a collaboration between All4Labels and All4Graphics in 2022, aimed at creating digitally printed sleeves that resonate with consumers’ values of transparency and inclusivity. This project exemplifies how digital tools merge design trends with technology to craft customized packaging solutions.
“Variable data printing opens up to a wide array of key benefits for brand owners of different market segments, allowing for personalized packaging, targeted marketing and localized branding, while enhancing consumer engagement.”
“Among the main benefits and opportunities are color variability, design flexibility and a wide range of customization options that allow the incorporation of eye-catching finishes and embellishments like metallic foils and embossing, enhancing product visibility and brand perception,” details Costa.
Overcoming challenges through collaboration
Schmidt pinpoints SIG’s investment in digital printing to complement its existing printing capabilities. SIG Digital Printing, powered by the RotaJET 168 Digital Printing Machine built by Koenig & Bauer, enables full-color printing on carton packs without needing cylinders or printing forms, providing agility to meet specific customer demands.
“SIG’s requirements were precise when integrating digital printing into the production process without changing the workflow and processes too much — neither for SIG nor customers. The focus was on increasing flexibility and agility. As a comparable, market-ready solution did not yet exist, both partners (SIG and Koenig & Bauer) put together a cross-functional team that succeeded in realizing the best set-up and adaptation of the Rotajet technology to SIG’s quality and efficiency requirements.”
“In the SIG production process, the printing is done on the laminated board. This means the ink is applied on the outer PE surface of the packaging material. Together with SIG, Koenig & Bauer had to find the best and most durable ink recipe for this production process in Digital Printing and run the machine at a reasonable speed,” shares Schmidt.
Similarly, All4Labels is investing in new assets and technologies to serve changing markets and anticipate customer needs around digital printing. “Our site in Trittau, Germany, is already recognized as a powerhouse for digital printing and last year we introduced two of the latest machines on the market: HP Indigo V12 and the HP Pagewide Advantage 2200 for booklets,” elaborates Costa.
“For LATAM, we are studying all the different technologies — including Hybrid — to invest in a digital machine that best answers the market’s needs. Reinforcing the digital mindsets in the region is important because it enables countless possibilities for creating and providing personalized services to our clients.”
By Radhika Sikaria