South Korean start-up launches coconut-packed hair care brand to fight hair loss
South Korea’s Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) start-up Polyphenol Factory is presenting its hair care brand Grabity at tech event CES 2025 in Las Vegas, US, January 7–10.
Grabity is a hair loss shampoo packaged in eco-friendly bottles made from coconut shells, reducing plastic usage and reinforcing environmental responsibility.
“Our mission has always been to empower individuals with hair concerns,” says Dr. Hae-Shin Lee, scientist and visionary behind Grabity.
“LiftMax 308 not only delivers visible volume but also professional-grade results that can be achieved at home. This innovation is particularly transformative for our North American customers, especially those with fine or blonde hair.”
Fighting hair loss
At CES 2025, Grabity is currently unveiling its entire product range, including Hair Lifting Shampoos, a Conditioner and a Styling Mist. Each product was designed to combat hair loss, thinning and weak hair with a focus on delivering transformative results.
Grabity is based on its LiftMax 308 formula, a patented polyphenol-based complex designed to form a protective and fortifying layer over damaged cuticles. The ingredient reportedly delivers a 140% boost in hair volume that lasts up to 48 hours.
Grabity has earned the “Excellent” grade from Germany’s Dermatest, plus recognition from Intertek, a global clinical organization. The products are clinically proven and dermatologically tested.
Since its launch in April 2024, Polyphenol Factory says Grabity has gained in popularity across South Korea, continuously selling out across all major retail channels. A leading retailer reported sales of US$18,000 per minute, according to the start-up.
Polyphenol Factory reports that Grabity products are resold for over US$190 per bottle on secondary markets, which is six to seven times their original retail price, highlighting the solution’s high demand.
Expanding into North America
Grabity launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in early 2024, where it reportedly exceeded its funding goal by 1,122%. Following this success, the brand expanded into Japan, where its products are now available in premium beauty salons and have received positive reviews from professional stylists and consumers.
During CES 2025, Grabity hosts live demonstrations of its LiftMax 308 technology, allowing attendees to experience its transformative effects live.
Following the event, Grabity will launch on Amazon US in early 2025, marking the start of its expansion into the North American market.