Earth Brands equips New York City sports venue with compostable food packaging
Earth Brands is partnering with Brooklyn’s sports and entertainment arena, Barclays Center, in New York City, US, to deploy its plant-based, compostable products at concession stands and in premium hospitality spaces during all events at the arena.
Founded in 2021, Earth Brands uses PLA, a bio-based plastic made from renewable sources, for its products, including plastic cups, containers and cutlery.
“By making the switch to our plant-based, compostable cups and food ware, Barclays Center is helping us lead the global transition to sustainable products and together, we are changing the game one sip at a time,” says Peter Frelinghuysen, Earth Brands co-founder.
Slashing single-use
Barclays Center is committed to reducing its environmental impact by instituting forward-thinking sustainability policies and continuing ongoing efforts to save energy and water, recycle, purchase eco-friendly products and help raise awareness of environmental issues.
“Partnering with Earth Brands is another step in Barclays Center’s ongoing commitment to reducing waste and expanding our sustainability efforts,” says Catherine Carlson, executive vice president of Global Partnerships at BSE Global, the parent company of Barclays Center.
“Our arena was the first sports and entertainment venue in the New York area to eliminate single-use plastic straws and will have diverted more than 300 tons of waste from landfills by the end of 2024. We are excited to partner with Earth Brands to further enhance our sustainability practices at Barclays Center, and they will be essential to help us achieve our long-term waste diversion goals.”
As Brooklyn’s only large-scale sports and entertainment arena, Barclays Center is ranked as a top global venue by Billboard and Pollstar and hosts a diverse portfolio of events spanning professional and college sports, family entertainment and concerts highlighting global superstars and emerging artists.