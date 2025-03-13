Spectra Packaging designs prevented ocean plastic bottles for body care
Spectra Packaging has made luxury and sustainable bottles for Scottish Fine Soaps Sea Kelp range as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. The 300 mL and 500 mL soap bottles are made from prevented ocean plastic (POP) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.
Spectra also designed a color gradient using a high-mesh screen process on natural and translucent bottles, aiming to promote Scottish Fine Soaps’ “luxury identity.” The bottles can be paired with a selection of pumps.
John Pymar, customer services representative at Spectra Packaging, says: “Achieving the gradient effect on PCR bottles was a rewarding challenge, and we’re thrilled with the results. This project highlights our ability to merge sustainability with high-end aesthetics, delivering packaging that makes an impact both visually and environmentally.”
Moreover, the bottles are made with POP and PCR materials, highlighting Spectra and Scottish Fine Soaps’ dedication to eco-conscious packaging. POP is collected from coastal areas suffering from plastic pollution and is cycled back into new packaging.
Trisha Wood, designer at Scottish Fine Soaps, says: “We wanted a premium, sustainable bottle that stood out on the shelf while aligning with our commitment to eco-friendly packaging. Spectra provided the perfect solution and delivered a beautifully executed gradient print effect that enhances the overall design.”
The skin care range incorporates sea kelp from the Scottish coastline — an ingredient known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. Besides the Sea Kelp range, the packaging provider also supplies Scottish Fine Soaps with packaging for its Au Lait collection. The range incorporates full POP PCR high-density polyethylene bottles with a one-pass screen print to create “crisp and consistent” branding.
