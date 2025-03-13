Canada phases out harmful “forever chemicals” to protect health and environment
The Canadian Government is reducing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging, clothing, electronics, and cosmetics. PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are a class of thousands of extremely persistent human-made substances.
The government has published the “State of PFAS Report,” concluding that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is harmful to human health and the environment.
Through a step-by-step approach, the government plans to protect human health and the environment, while considering the availability of alternative materials.
A phased approach
Phase 1, starting in 2025, will address PFAS in firefighting foams to better protect firefighters and the environment. Phase 2 will focus on limiting exposure to PFAS in products that are not needed for the protection of human health, safety, or the environment. This will include products such as food packaging materials, cosmetics, and textiles.
Marie-Pier Burelle, media relations advisor at the Communications and Public Affairs Branch for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, Government of Canada, tells Packaging Insights that a phased approach will provide the Government of Canada the opportunity to further analyze the feasibility of alternatives for a wide range of uses and take into consideration socio-economic factors.
“Time is imperative to allow for engagement with all interested parties to understand their respective realities, avoid any unanticipated negative impacts, and allow for adaptation by industry stakeholders,” she explains.
Food packaging safety
In Canada, all food packaging materials must comply with the safety provisions under the Food and Drug Regulations that prohibit the sale of food in a package that could transfer a chemical that may be harmful to the health of the consumer to the food.
“Now, certain PFAS subclasses, namely PFOS, PFOA, LC-PFCAs are being phased out in Canada, including in food packaging, through existing regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999,” says Burelle.
A consultation document that outlines proposed approaches to manage PFAS use in food packaging materials and other consumer applications is planned for 2027.
“Information gathering to fully understand the availability of alternatives and the costs of transitioning to alternatives will take place to inform the development of risk management actions, and there will be several opportunities for stakeholder engagement,” explains Burelle.
PFAS risks
Exposure to PFAS can adversely affect multiple organs and systems including the liver, kidneys, thyroid, immune system, nervous system, metabolism and body weight, and reproduction and development, according to the Canadian government.
The government also notes PFAS are harmful to wildlife and can build up in living organisms. “These substances do not break down easily and remain in the environment for long periods of time,” it says.
In the EU, the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee recently presented two petitions from Germany calling for the phase-out of PFAS. Non-profit Safe Food Advocacy Europe endorsed the petitions, calling for the elimination of PFAS from food packaging across the EU.
In the US, research revealed that California’s Proposition 65, which regulates toxic chemicals such as PFAS found in food packaging, effectively reduced the levels of harmful substances in residents’ bodies.