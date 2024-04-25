Stora Enso equips Swedish grocery retailer with molded fiber trays for flowers
25 Apr 2024 --- Retail franchise ICA Sweden is replacing traditional plastic trays for flowers with molded fiber trays from Stora Enso. By replacing a polystyrene tray with a wood fiber tray, CO2 emissions are reduced by up to 81%, according to the molded fiber producer.
ICA Sweden is reportedly the first grocery chain in the country to begin a transition of the flower trays as part of its efforts to reduce plastic and promote more sustainable consumption.
George Ribeaus Beri, Stora Enso’s senior business development manager, tells Packaging Insights that when compared to traditional plastic trays, the new wood fiber trays are produced to be handled in moist and wet environments.
“The trays become softer when exposed to water but regain their strength as soon as they dry out. We have customers in Sweden and Norway who have reused the trays three to five times without any problem.”
Harnessing renewable sources
The molded fiber trays are manufactured in Sweden by Stora Enso and represent a “groundbreaking” innovation in the industry. It is made from pressed wood fiber, making it plastic- and PFAS-free.
The tray is produced with 100% green electricity and consists of Nordic wood fiber from sustainable sources.
Ribeaus Beri elaborates that wood fibers are sustainable because they originate from a renewable resource. “We can grow trees (that capture CO2 during the growing phase) and harvest when needed. All our sourced material comes from sustainably managed forests that are FSC-certified.”
“It’s a great product where it makes sense to switch out fossil-based trays.”
Sandra Kjellin, shop floor manager for Flowers at ICA Sweden adds: “We are proud to be the first grocery retailer in Sweden to take a big step toward more sustainable flower nutrition together with our talented growers and suppliers.”
“The transition to wood fiber trays will be gradual, and the first step will be several of our fine potted plants, followed by an ongoing conversion of our summer flowers.”
By Natalie Schwertheim