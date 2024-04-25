Eastman and SEE develop plastic-like compostable lightweight trays for food
25 Apr 2024 --- Eastman and SEE, formerly known as Sealed Air, are launching a compostable, lightweight tray designed to replace conventional polystyrene foam trays in protein packaging that can work on existing, industrial food packaging equipment.
The tray is “already successfully performing” in several market applications, says Eastman. SEE introduced its Cryovac brand compostable overwrap tray to the market in January.
The new tray is made from Eastman Aventa Renew compostable materials, which are produced from sustainably sourced wood pulp and acetyl sourced from a portfolio of recycled material.
The tray can be composted in home and industrial environments. Predominately containing cellulose acetate that is derived from wood pulp, the new trays are compostable by naturally occurring microbes. Aventa Renew material does not remain as microplastics in the environment.
“One of the most exciting features of these trays is that they perform like traditional plastic in a challenging atmosphere and yet provide an end-of-life solution through composting — a win-win for the environment,” asserts Jeff Carbeck, Eastman’s vice president for corporate innovation.
Circularity boost
The partnership advances the circularity commitments of both companies, asserts Eastman. Aventa Renew is a “unique” compostable material that contains bio-based and certified recycled content.
The tray has obtained home compostable certification from TÜV Austria and industrial compostable certification from Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).
“Encouraging the development of a circular plastics economy takes dedication and collaboration from all aspects of the value chain, including where we source our materials,” says Tiffani Burt, , SEE’s executive director for strategic marketing and sustainability for the Americas.
“Our Cryovac brand compostable overwrap tray would not be possible without the ingenuity of the product we use from Eastman, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this innovative tray to the market.”
Carbeck adds: “The work we’ve done with SEE demonstrates the commitment of both companies to fulfill circular economy commitments. Aventa Renew and the Cryovac brand combine uncompromising performance with environmental responsibility.”
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim