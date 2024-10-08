Stora Enso launches customer advisory unit to aid packaging circularity transitions
Stora Enso has launched its Beyond Board Packaging Services to help customers make informed decisions about European packaging regulations and circular economy requirements.
The Beyond Board services span sustainability training, regulatory services, circularity assessments and LCA Services. The sustainability training component has been designed for various roles, including sales, sourcing and product management.
Josefin Carlsson, head of services at Stora Enso Packaging Materials, tells Packaging Insights that Stora Enso’s regulatory services give an understanding of the key requirements and potential implications of regulatory developments and legislative changes related to fiber-based packaging.
“With in-depth knowledge and experience within the regulatory landscape of fiber-based packaging, we support keeping brand owners up-to-date and give advice on potential implications of regulatory developments within the EU,” says Carlsson.
Circularity assessments
While individual teams have expertise on their own products, Stora Enso says they would gain an advantage from guidance around forestry and fibers, circularity, recyclability and climate impact from packaging as sustainability is a major factor in customers’ decision-making.
Stora Enso’s customers can opt for a circularity assessment, which supports them in the different end-of-life options and the implications of different packaging materials.
This covers collection, sorting and recycling schemes that vary according to each market. Customers can further benefit from LCA Services, which offers a deep dive into the environmental impact when comparing different packaging options.
Navigating cost pressures
Carlsson tells us that over the years, Stora Enso has built extensive expertise and in-depth knowledge within fiber-based packaging that its customers can gain.
“We also have the original data needed when carrying out different kinds of sustainability and life cycle screenings and assessments and can offer accurate and reliable results. We are a reliable, convenient and cost-efficient partner that knows the pain points of our customers and tailors its services to meet their needs.”
“Beyond Board is about going beyond products for customers who want the support to make a fully informed investment decision about moving to fiber-based circular packaging, including the benefits from lower EPR fees to a reduced carbon footprint that will be essential to meet net-zero targets.”
“We are looking forward to supporting even more customers with our Beyond Board services and enlarging our portfolios further to ensure we can help our customers navigate ever-changing cost pressures, consumer expectations and an increasingly complex regulatory environment,” adds Carlsson.