Stora Enso partners with Enkei on designer lamp packaging crafted from recyclable materials
26 Aug 2024 --- Stora Enso has joined forces with Swedish start-up Enkei to provide packaging materials for Enkei’s debut product, the Reminder (001) designer table lamp, which is crafted from discarded materials.
Stora Enso introduced a packaging solution that combines corrugated board with its cushioning material, Papira. This was in response to Enkei’s need for packaging that would provide protection for its handcrafted lamps while maintaining strength and aesthetics, according to the companies.
Lovisa Sunnerholm, CEO and co-founder at Enkei tells Packaging Insights: “To make the sustainable option both attractive and preferred, we have consistently sought innovative solutions with low climate impact that contribute to creating a premium design experience.”
“The cellulose-based Papira material from Stora Enso provides a lightweight, visually appealing material that protects our lamp while being easily recyclable—a great example of how sustainability does not require an aesthetic trade-off.”
Balancing protection and aesthetics
Papira, a bio-based and biodegradable foam, is said to offer high shock-absorbing qualities. This foam, which can be recycled within standard paper and board recycling systems, provides protection while maintaining environmental integrity.
“Designing the packaging for this product was a challenging task that required a comprehensive solution, taking various functionalities and materials into account. The product primarily consists of two distinct parts: the lamp base, which is heavy and fragile, and the lampshade, which is light and easily damaged,” shares Liga Viksne, senior packaging designer at Stora Enso.
“This imbalance in weight distribution necessitated a packaging solution that not only protects the product from external hazards but also prevents the components from damaging each other. We rose to the challenge by utilizing our innovative Papira foam for protection and corrugated board to ensure a pleasant unboxing experience and secure the product in place.”
Both packaging elements are made from wood fibers sourced from sustainably managed forests and are fully recyclable.
Collaborative efforts
The Reminder (001) lamp serves both as a functional lighting piece and a manifestation of Enkei’s effort to tackle waste and pollution in the construction industry, says the company. Enkei refers to its work as “Circular aesthetics, everyday reminders.”
“Every decision behind the lamp is carefully taken and every component of the lamp is there for a reason — always with the ambition to prevent valuable resources from being thrown away while creating an end result that is desirable,” says Miriam Bichsel, creative director at Enkei.
Throughout the collaboration, the packaging design evolved to use materials more efficiently and to reduce costs. With Papira’s strong outer skin, Enkei was able to innovate further by partially cutting and using the material as a hinge, eliminating the need for glue and allowing the package to fold securely into place.
“We identify sustainable and circular alternatives for every step of the design and production process. Through close collaboration with industry players, we ensure that as many details as possible support our mission to challenge linear processes and consumption patterns,” highlights Sunnerholm.
Stora Enso considers this partnership a step forward in scaling up its Papira production from pilot stages to industrial levels.
“Collaboration is such an important part of our innovation process. We can only replace fossil-based materials and establish Papira on the market if we offer solutions that our customers need and want,” says Julia Broszat, solutions development specialist at Stora Enso.
“With collaborations like this, we can prove that our product fulfills customer requirements. And then, of course, one gets a lot of energy and inspiration from collaborating with other parties.”
By Sichong Wang