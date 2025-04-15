Südpack, BASF and Werz launch chemically recycled meat packs
Südpack and BASF Gastronomy are providing meat and sausage packaging to butcher Werz. The thermoformed packaging is produced with BASF’s polyamide Ultramid Ccycled.
Werz, based in Heidelberg, Germany, is the first Horeca company to use BASF Gastronomy’s Ultramid Ccycled.
BASF, the chemicals giant, says that the Ultramid Ccycled is a mass-balanced drop-in product that can be integrated into existing production systems and processes.
Polyamides are an important packaging component that ensures the protection and freshness of products like meat and cheese.
“The use of recycled raw materials assigned to the packaging shows that the requirements of the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) can be met through chemical recycling,” says Dr. Paul Neumann, in charge of New Business Development & Sustainability Polyamides Europe at BASF.
BASF expects that the PPWR recyclability requirements and quotas will be extended to cover packaging used in community catering.
Chemically recycled food-grade packs
BASF Gastronomy points out that the high-barrier packaging film is rated as recyclable in the polyethylene film stream in accordance with the current German standards.
“This meat packaging is also mechanically recyclable in the dual system, to which it is also returned after use in the BASF canteens — in other words, genuine closed-loop packaging,” explains Neumann.
Frank Werz, managing director at Werz, adds: “Sustainable and recyclable packaging is an important topic for us and one that will become increasingly important in the future.”
“We are delighted to have gained a partner in BASF Gastronomy with whom we can establish this product solution in the Horeca sector.”
Meanwhile, the German Federal Environment Agency (UBA) released a report last year indicating an improved stance on chemical recycling. The report stated that it is more environmentally sustainable than incineration while maintaining that it is less desirable than other types of recycling.
Südpack’s mechanical recycler Carboliq welcomed the UBA’s revised position while calling for decisions on investments and support projects to be based on “unequivocal efficiency criteria.”