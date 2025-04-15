Syntegon launches filling machine for pharmaceutical manufacturing
Syntegon is marketing its new filling machine for ready-to-use (RTU) nested syringes. The MLD Advanced meets the increasing requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturers for high output with full in-process control (IPC).
“Especially with high-value medicines, it is essential that each drop is filled and weighed optimally,” says Markus Burkert, product manager at Syntegon. “That’s why we have combined the MLD platform, which was previously used primarily for cartridges and vials, with our technologies for syringe filling.”
The automatic bag and tub openers, known from Syntegon’s syringe lines, use no-touch transfer to ensure aseptic transfer of the syringes into the filling area, explains the company.
The Pharma Handling Unit developed by Syntegon “denests” the syringes automatically without glass-to-glass contact and places the containers into the pitch adjustment station. The syringes are then moved into the machine pitch and placed in the clips of the machine transport.
“This unique clip system is the first key feature we adopted for syringe applications from the cartridge line,” explains Burkert. “The special circulating transport system ensures smooth transportation and is therefore ideal for RTU syringes, as well as vials and cartridges.”
Controlled filling
The empty syringes are weighed using 100% IPC before being transferred to the filling station. Syntegon says that the subsequent filling and stoppering process is based on the proven FXS series for syringes: the filling needles are mounted on the Pharma Handling Unit and can be redosed flexibly.
Due to IPC, the filling weight is controlled precisely. “In addition to minimizing product loss, an important focus is on providing documented proof about the weighing of each container. This gives manufacturers the certainty that all containers have been filled correctly,” explains Klaus Ullherr, senior product manager at Syntegon.
After stopper insertion via vacuum or vent tube, the company says the containers are returned by the circulating transport system and placed in the nests by the Pharma Handling Unit. “This way, we can offer our customers a seamless process for their pre-sterilized syringes from a single source,” says Ullherr.
Syntegon says that customers can benefit from this combination of technologies in several ways: in addition to achieving an output of up to 400 syringes per minute, they also receive safe and proven processes.