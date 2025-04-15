Greiner Packaging partners with NGO to boost accessible waste education in Indonesia
Greiner Packaging has joined forces with Veritas Edukasi Lingkungan (VEL), an Indonesian NGO focused on environmental education, to support SampApp, VEL’s digital learning platform designed to make waste education more accessible across diverse communities in Indonesia.
SampApp offers an interactive educational experience that traces the life cycle of plastics — from production to disposal — while introducing practical strategies for material reduction and recycling. SampApp incorporates animated infotainment videos, gamification, and interactive quizzes to engage users.
Jörg Sabo, global marketing and innovation director at Greiner Packaging International, tells Packaging Insights: “While we at Greiner Packaging have not implemented our own on-the-ground sustainability initiatives in Indonesia, we began a strategic partnership with SampApp to focus on environmental education. This reflects our commitment to addressing the root causes of plastic pollution through education and awareness.”
“We see a major opportunity in supporting behavioral change, particularly by making sustainability knowledge more accessible across different segments of society.”
“Rather than stepping in with a one-size-fits-all solution, we’ve chosen to support a locally developed initiative that is already embedded in the context and culture, helping us build a more meaningful, long-term impact.”
Bridge knowledge gaps
The platform incentivizes participation through a reward system linked to completed learning modules. Benedict Wermter, director of VEL, tells us that the platform was inspired by other digital educational applications that were able to scale once they combined attractive content with smart gamification.
“We were surprised that there is no widespread, strategic tool deployed by industries or the Indonesian government to educate consumers about plastic waste.”
“Especially when it comes to the rising circular economy, we noted a pressing need to connect Indonesian households to the waste management infrastructure that would otherwise fall short. We support families in generating less waste and separating the rest of it,” he adds.
“It is key to rapidly give as many Indonesians as possible a basic understanding of their role within the circularity of plastics.”
Impact starts with education
By investing in community-driven education, Greiner Packaging aims to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to make sustainable choices and drive systemic change from the ground up.
“As Greiner Packaging’s involvement in Indonesia is still at an early stage, we are approaching it with a mindset of listening and learning. One clear takeaway so far: creating lasting environmental impact starts with informed communities,” shares Sabo.
“Not only investing in immediate infrastructure or collection systems but also investing in education is a strategic decision that acknowledges the importance of local readiness and ownership. This approach confirms that solutions need to be shaped by local voices, not just external expertise.”
“As we continue expanding our sustainability work globally, these insights will remain central to how we engage — with humility, partnership, and a focus on enabling systemic change,” he concludes.