Mondelēz International and Tesco pilot sticker wrap to cut plastic in Crunchie multipacks
Mondelēz International and Tesco are trialing a packaging change that reduces outer plastic on Cadbury Crunchie four-bar multipacks by 60%. The test replaces plastic overwrap with adhesive stickers on approximately 1.8 million multipacks sold in Tesco stores across the UK.
Each sticker includes a QR code linking to a consumer survey and digital nutritional and recycling information. The trial runs through early 2026 and is part of a test-and-learn approach to inform future packaging design.
“Reducing our packaging and the use of virgin plastic are key pillars in our global ‘Pack Light and Right’ strategy, and we know that more sustainable packaging is a key concern of our consumers, which is why we are asking for their valuable feedback on the trial,” says Joanna Dias, UK sustainability lead at Mondelēz International.
James Bull, Tesco’s head of packaging, adds: “As part of our Planet Plan, Tesco is committed to reducing its packaging footprint and working with suppliers to assess the suitability of their packaging.”
“This trial from Mondelēz International has the potential to drive forward change in the chocolate category, while supporting our mission to eliminate preventable packaging waste.”
Recycling focus
Mondelēz International’s “Pack Light and Right” strategy focuses on reducing packaging volume, designing for recyclability, incorporating recycled materials, and improving recycling systems.
Last year, the multinational F&B giant announced it would use 80% certified recycled plastic in 300 million Cadbury sharing bars annually in the UK and Ireland. It also introduced paper-based multipack bags for Cadbury biscuits, cutting around 145 metric tons of virgin plastic.
Tesco’s packaging program follows a 4Rs strategy — remove, reduce, reuse, recycle. As of April 2025, the retailer has eliminated more than 2.5 billion pieces of plastic from its own-brand lines and reduced packaging by 5,900 metric tons since 2020.