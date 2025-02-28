Tetra Pak pioneers recycled polymers in India’s F&B packaging
Tetra Pak has reportedly become “the first” company in India’s F&B packaging industry to introduce packaging materials with certified recycled polymers. The company’s carton packages have received ISCC Plus certification, acknowledging the recycled polymers.
In compliance with India’s Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, issued in 2022, Tetra Pak’s packaging material now includes 5% certified recycled polymers. This regulatory mandate is set to take effect in April this year.
Cassio Simoes, managing director at Tetra Pak South Asia, says: “We are proud to be the first carton packaging producer to bring packaging material with 5% certified recycled polymers to India. This recycled content is being sourced from India, and the packaging material is also being made at our ISCC Plus-certified factory in Pune, India.”
“We applaud the commitment of the Ministry of Environment Forests & Climate to promoting circularity and for making India one of the first countries in the world to introduce this regulation as early as 2025. This is an opportunity for all of us in the F&B industry to collaborate closely and transition to more circular solutions.”
Working toward recycled mainstream
Tetra Pak states that it is reducing reliance on fossil-based resources while increasing material reuse. The company is said to remain committed to sourcing raw materials responsibly and designing packaging that enhances recyclability and reduces waste. It also aims to foster partnerships to strengthen collection and recycling infrastructure worldwide.
The recycled polymers used in Tetra Pak’s packaging are sourced and allocated through the ISCC mass balance attribution method. These plastics are produced using chemical recycling technology, in which they are derived from a blend of recycled and non-recycled materials, explains the company.
The corresponding mass of recycled content is tracked throughout Tetra Pak’s supply chain. The chemically recycled plastics are said to meet the same global food safety standards as virgin polymers and are “equivalent to fossil-based plastics” in terms of quality.
“The transition to mainstream adoption of materials like plant-based and recycled polymers is still a work in progress. At Tetra Pak, we remain committed to collaborating with our partners and customers to drive innovation and find synergies,” says Simoes.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all our packaging is made from renewable or recycled polymers, eliminating reliance on fossil feedstock. Achieving this vision requires collective action from businesses and other stakeholders, working together to accelerate the shift toward a low-carbon, circular economy.”