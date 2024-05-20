Tetra Pak unveils “Approach to Nature” framework aiming to halt and reverse nature loss
20 May 2024 --- Tetra Pak has launched a framework called “Approach to Nature,” aimed at halting and reversing nature loss while enhancing water security. Announced ahead of the United Nations International Day of Biodiversity on May 22, the initiative sets out 25 targets spanning Tetra Pak’s value chain.
The targets focus on sustainable sourcing, water stewardship, waste reduction and pollution control. Gilles Tisserand, vice president for Climate & Biodiversity at Tetra Pak, tells Packaging Insights that the framework includes several targets relating to the company’s packaging solutions, including raw material sourcing for its packages.
“We aim to have 100% of Tetra Pak’s raw materials with the most significant land footprint originating from certified or controlled sources. We have already met the target for paperboard and plant-based polymers and are working toward meeting the target for aluminum,” shares Tisserand.
“Targets related to the sale, use and end-of-life of our products, such as: Ensuring that all new packaging solutions are designed according to Design for Recycling guidelines and ensuring that recyclability criteria for beverage cartons are met globally by 2030.”
Additionally, Tetra Pak aims to eradicate waste to landfill and achieve a 50% reduction in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from its production sites by 2030.
By 2025, all high water-impact suppliers will be required to report on water use and quality, and Tetra Pak aims to reduce water use in its best practice processing lines by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.
“With over half of the world’s GDP heavily reliant on nature, the stakes could not be higher,” underlines Tisserand.
“Our Approach to Nature not only reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship but also builds on our longstanding action in this domain, cemented by our inclusion in the 2023 CDP Forests A List for the eighth consecutive year and the achievement of an A- in Water Security for our first year of reporting. As other companies join us on this journey, we can help protect and restore nature for future generations.”
Supporting biodiversity restoration
Thorough evaluations conducted with external biodiversity and water experts informed the development of Tetra Pak’s targets.
The assessments focused on identifying the impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities related to Tetra Pak’s value chain, particularly concerning biodiversity and water-related issues. Internal consultations ensured the goals were realistic and actionable, with clear roles and responsibilities defined for implementation.
Besides making internal improvements, Tetra Pak’s approach also seeks to contribute to broader ecosystem restoration and water resilience.
Tisserand notes: “We are requesting our high-impact suppliers to assess their nature-related impacts and develop action plans to address these. We have set requirements related to certification and traceability for our paperboard suppliers.”
“We are initiating nature-related assessments on our production sites and are on track to reduce VOCs from them through the employment of new technology.”
Eva Zabey, CEO of Business for Nature, praised Tetra Pak’s commitment, stating: “Tetra Pak’s Approach to Nature marks an important milestone, emphasizing how the corporate world must step up to support the ambitious targets of the Biodiversity Plan (formerly known as the Global Biodiversity Framework).”
“We encourage all companies to set a nature strategy — a clear plan for contributing to a nature-positive future by 2030. However, businesses can’t achieve this alone — governments must create the right incentives to speed up corporate action to address nature loss.”
By Radhika Sikaria