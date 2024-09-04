“The Game-Changing Marketing Tool”: Appetite Creative director releases book on the future of connected packaging
04 Sep 2024 --- Appetite Creative is launching a book on how connected packaging technologies can benefit industry leaders. Authored by the company’s managing director, Jenny Stanley, the book is intended to offer fresh perspectives on the evolving sector, its history and future opportunities.
Titled “Connected Packaging: The Game-Changing Marketing Tool,” it spans nine chapters, and covers the evolution of connected packaging, upcoming trends and regulatory and ethical considerations.
“The book offers these professionals a comprehensive understanding of connected packaging technologies, practical implementation strategies and insights into future trends,” Jenny Stanley tells Packaging Insights.
“It bridges the gap between technical knowledge and practical application, making it an essential resource for anyone looking to innovate in the packaging space.”
“Connected Packaging is not just a trend; it’s the future of brand-consumer relationships,” she continues. “This book aims to demystify the technology and showcase its immense potential for marketers and brands alike.”
The book features contributions from industry leaders, including executives from AIPIA, Domino, GS1, Digimarc, PolyTag, Avery Dennison, Koenig & Bauer, Laava and Amazon.
Industry input and influence
In-depth interviews with over 20 industry leaders from various sectors of the packaging and technology industries were used in the writing, explains Stanley.
“I’ve been at the forefront of connected packaging for almost a decade. My journey began when QR code scanner apps were still a novelty and not built into smartphone cameras as they are today.”
“Our groundbreaking projects in 2018 with Shazam were eye-opening, revealing the immense advertising potential of IoT technologies in packaging. It was a watershed moment when I truly grasped the opportunities for brands to forge meaningful, two-way connections with consumers — connections that transcend traditional websites.”
“Over the years, we’ve cultivated relationships with a constellation of recognizable brands including Bacardi, Tetra Pak, Pepsi, Starbucks, Samsung, Vodafone, and Coca-Cola. Each project has been a learning experience, providing unique insights into different sectors and consumer behaviors,” she continues.
“This wealth of experience, from those pioneering days to my current daily involvement, formed the bedrock of my research. It allowed me to draw from a vast array of client projects, industry partnerships, and real-world case studies, ensuring that the book is grounded in practical, actionable insights.”
Policy lessons
The book also offers various insights for policymakers, including the intersection of digital technology and packaging regulations, privacy and data protection considerations in connected packaging, sustainability implications and how connected packaging can support circular economy initiatives.
Stanley also highlights ethical considerations around data collection and use in consumer products, as well as a view of opportunities and challenges that would “help policymakers craft informed regulations that foster innovation while protecting consumer interests.”
Other topics include standardization requirements in the industry to ensure interoperability.
Industry experts have praised the book. Ali Azar, global product manager at Tetra Pak, says it “offers a clear roadmap for brands looking to stay ahead in the digital age.”
Alice Rackley, CEO and co-founder at Polytag, says, “Jenny is a powerhouse in the world of connected packaging—super knowledgeable, always curious and a keen collaborator. Her energy is infectious, and she has regularly brought the industry together to extend the limits of what can be achieved with next-generation solutions.”
“This book is a game-changer for the packaging industry. It provides invaluable insights into how connected packaging can revolutionize supply chain management and enhance consumer engagement,” says Rachel Sheldon, sustainability and innovation manager at Greiner Packaging.
By Louis Gore-Langton