Tilt Beauty launches accessible makeup packaging with inclusive design
Tilt Beauty has launched in the US to make cosmetic packaging accessible for people with disabilities. The beauty brand is debuting with the Lashscape Mascara and Grip Stick hydrating lip treatment, designed to be easy to hold, open, and apply.
Aerin Glazer founded Tilt Beauty after she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and found traditional makeup challenging to use. Glazer created the brand to help others facing similar setbacks, to address the market gap.
“I experienced chronic painful flare-ups that made using makeup products a constant challenge. I founded Tilt Beauty to create a brand where beauty is accessible to everyone. Our mission is to design beautiful products and make everyone feel included,” says Glazer.
Tilt Beauty’s patented packaging is said to feature an easy open tear strip and braille for people with low visibility. The brand’s website and packaging use the Braille Institute’s Atkinson Hyperlegible font to improve reliability for people who are visually impaired.
Accessible packaging
The Lashscape Mascara promises easy application with an ergonomic grip. It has a shorter wand for more control alongside a lash-hugging brush. The Grip Stick hydrating lip treatment also has a grippy case designed to aid with application.
Tilt Beauty says it is the first cosmetic brand to receive the Arthritis Foundation’s Ease of Use certificate. It has also been awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition, highlighting the brand’s commitment to making beauty packaging accessible.
The company’s products are touted as being “clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and refillable.”
Push for inclusivity
In recent years society has been pushing to make the personal care industry more accessible to people with disabilities.
Recently, US-based laundry detergent brand All Free Clear announced the implementation of NaviLens navigation technology on its packaging to assist individuals with blindness and low vision.