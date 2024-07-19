Tipa and Fresh-Lock join forces on compostable resealable packaging solutions in US
19 Jul 2024 --- Tipa is partnering with US-based Fresh-Lock closures, a specialist in reclosable flexible technology, to advance the adoption of home compostable packaging with a new portfolio of closures for pouches, designed with Tipa’s proprietary resin formulation for markets including food, nutraceuticals, home and personal care.
“This [partnership] is a significant step to help consumers and businesses actively contribute to curbing the reliance on conventional flexible plastics and navigate quickly-changing policies on packaging waste management for the benefit of the planet,” says Rodrigo Castaneda, vice president and general manager for North America at Tipa.
A study this year by the Composting Consortium found higher disintegration rates for compostable plastics than for compostable fibers. The research looked at 23,000 units of compostable packaging in what was said to be the largest known field test of certified, food-contact compostable packaging conducted in North America.
Through the Tipa partnership, the Fresh-Lock team recently launched its first two home compostable closures: Style 8531, featuring child-resistant technology, and Style 8035, a versatile single-lock design for various applications.
“Tipa’s expertise in compostable materials combined with Fresh-Locks’s market position and reputation as a high quality, reliable, innovator in sustainable reclosable solutions creates an unparalleled combination to expand the compostable packaging market,” says Lisa Petersmark, vice president for Presto Specialty, maker of Fresh-Lock closures.
The need for home composting
Industrial composting in the US is scarce, largely due to widespread contamination by look-alike conventional plastics, which comprise roughly 80% of all contaminants in composting streams. This leads many composting companies to reject packaging waste entirely, as they spend approximately a quarter of their revenue on cleaning waste.
Home composting also faces challenges. A 2022 study in the UK found that many packaging products labeled as “home compostable plastics” are ineffective and mislabeled, causing them to end up in landfills. The study concluded that most home compostable plastics do not work, with 60% failing to disintegrate after six months.
However, Tipa offers tested fully compostable substitutes for traditional plastic counterparts. The company’s alternatives also maintain the same functionalities, such as transparency and durability.
According to the company, when placed in a compost bin with other organic material at the end of use, Tipa’s solutions disintegrate and biodegrade into nutrient-rich soil within months. The packaging is also compatible with existing machinery throughout the entire supply chain of packaging production.
Flexible composting
According to the collaboration, flexible packaging is “well known for its sustainability benefits compared to other packaging forms.” However, recycling is a challenge as traditional plastic films are not currently supported in most curbside recycling programs, and store drop-off programs are limited.
With industrial composting infrastructure becoming even scarcer, home composting is an easy and suitable way to fill the gap in the circular economy, according to Tipa.
At Packaging Innovations 2024, in Birmingham, UK, we spoke to Gary Tee, head of sales for Europe at compostable packaging specialist Tipa, about how the company is increasing the amount of both industrially compostable and home compostable materials for the F&B market.
Tee told us about its film solutions, as well as trays made from paddy straw made from rice crops in Malaysia. Using agricultural waste helps circularize the company by utilizing material that would otherwise be landfilled.
“The main challenge for us is largely waste management,” he explained. “With the Composting Coalition, we’ve done some exciting work on ensuring consumers put their compostable packaging in the right waste bin. We need to recognize that compostables are part of the solution.”
By Louis Gore-Langton