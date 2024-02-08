TNT Group crafts zamak cap and pump cover for Christian Louboutin fragrances
08 Feb 2024 --- TNT Group designs a 50 ml format for the Loubiworld fragrance collection from Christian Louboutin with a “sober oriental-style” and zamak cap and an aluminum pump cover. Zamak is made of zinc, aluminum, magnesium and copper.
Three finishing processes were used for the zamak cap: Nickel galvanizing, rose gold coating, orange gold coating and UV varnish for the references in the Middle East collection. The aluminum pump cover adapts to the different cover finishes using a silver, rose gold and orange gold anodizing process.
“The caps are made of zamak, which is 100% recyclable. PCR zamak is a sought-after and valued resource by melters due to its use in many products. Recycling zamak also requires limited energy resources compared to an initial production, [which] also requires low melting temperature, compared to stainless steel, for example,” Nicolas Monmarthe, operations director at TNT Group tells Personal Care Insights.
The Loubiworld fragrance collection features perfumes styled to reference different places across the globe.
Collaborating on caps
The company tells us that the caps for Christian Louboutin require high engineering and manufacturing skills due to its intricate design. The fragrances also feature a red PP insert, assembled by clipping.
When referring to the combination of materials used for the pump cover and cap, Monmarthe says: “It’s always a challenge to match color finishes between two different materials, also using two different processes (anodizing and e-coating).”
The packaging manufacturer calls themselves an “expert in zamak” and asserts that zamak and aluminum enter a circular economy.
Fine packaging for fine fragrance
TNT Group previously produced the jewel-like caps for the Maison Louboutin Beauty, a Puig group company, Loubiworld collection
TNT Group specializes in the engineering and manufacturing of caps and closures for cosmetic packaging. It says the new perfume packaging fits into its broader beauty product portfolio.
The company has made primary packaging for Westman Atelier, secondary packaging for Byredo and caps for Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier Perfume, Bvlgari and Rochas.
Fragrance updates
By Sabine Waldeck