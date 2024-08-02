TotalEnergies Corbion CEO: Scaling bioplastics in the face of geopolitical uncertainties
02 Aug 2024 --- TotalEnergies Corbion is one of the world’s biggest producers of polylactic acid (PLA), a bio-based polymer with contested environmental benefits. The company claims its Luminy PLA material brand, which is developed from sugarcane, has a 75% lower footprint than conventional plastics. But the sector is facing myriad challenges.
PLA is used for various applications, including flexible packaging and nonwovens to durable goods and 3D printing. TotalEnergies Corbion is working with stakeholders, including Novolex, PepsiCo, Sansu and Danone.
We speak to Thomas Philipon, CEO of TotalEnergies Corbion, about the company’s R&D, business expansion, PLA’s human and environmental health impacts, geopolitical affairs and other issues.
What are the challenges in scaling PLA and making it competitive with conventional plastics?
Philipon: We already have a 75,000-ton annual production capacity for Luminy PLA, which is significant. However, the bioplastics sector still faces some challenges. Awareness is a critical factor for both consumers and brand owners. We have an important job to do in educating the public about the benefits of bioplastics.
We also need to continue developing the infrastructure for bioplastics, including recycling and waste management systems. This includes developing global standards. The only way to create the change we need is through continuous innovation and collaboration within the industry.
Our joint commitment to raising awareness and educating stakeholders underscores our efforts to drive sustainable change in the polymer industry.
The bioplastics market is poised to grow in the coming decades. Like with other polymers, when they first appeared, the price was much higher, but with time, market adoption, and capacity increase, it decreases and normalizes. The same happens with PLA. Current PLA prices are closer to conventional plastic prices, but more importantly, PLA provides a more sustainable solution overall.
Another interesting advantage of PLA is that it can be recycled at a very low energy consumption cost, which can significantly reduce the feedstock intake. We have recently published the Life Cycle Assessment of recycled PLA.
Where are governments failing to assist the industry, and what needs to change?
Philipon: We need governments to develop stronger policies and regulatory frameworks that incentivize the shift to bioplastics, promote investments in necessary technologies and fully recognize the critical role of bioplastics in global sustainability efforts.
Governments have a crucial role in helping the bioplastics industry grow to mitigate plastic pollution and reduce carbon footprints. At TotalEnergies Corbion, we see firsthand how impactful bioplastics can be in addressing these global challenges and fostering a circular economy. There are areas where governments could and should do more.
One major issue is the lack of clear policy frameworks and regulatory incentives to encourage broader adoption of bioplastics, recognizing the unique role bioplastics play in solving global plastic pollution problems. While our industry is making important strides, we are challenged by the lack of clarity, particularly in the EU and initiatives like the UN Global Plastics Treaty.
We need regulations that create real incentives for businesses to switch from conventional plastics to bioplastics. Specifically, this means promoting investments in infrastructure and technologies that support the bioeconomy: early-stage, scale-up and production assets, including advanced recycling techniques that can handle diverse plastic materials like PLA bioplastics.
Additionally, the UN Global Plastics Treaty, with its emphasis on a circular economy and ending plastic pollution, should do more to highlight the importance of bioplastics. By encouraging innovation and investment in bioplastic technologies and infrastructure, governments can create a supportive environment for our industry to thrive.
Is there still a concern regarding microplastic formation with PLA and how can this be mitigated?
Philipon: PLA bioplastics don’t contribute to microplastic pollution. Instead, PLA bioplastics degrade back into natural components: carbon dioxide, water and biomass. This decomposition happens efficiently in industrial composting facilities, where, in the presence of moisture or humidity, PLA breaks down into smaller molecules that become soluble in water before being fully biodegraded by microorganisms.
A recent meta-study report from Hydra Marine Sciences supports this, highlighting the fundamental characteristic of PLA and its hydrolysis process that prevents the formation of persistent microplastics.
PLA is also non-toxic. It complies with global food contact legislation and has been safely used in medical applications for decades. This means we can confidently say that PLA bioplastics do not pose a microplastic pollution risk, due to their unique degradation process and safety profile.
Can you give any financial projections on the bioplastics market and for Luminy PLA specifically?
Philipon: The bioplastics market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. According to analysts, the market is expected to reach approximately US$16.8 billion, with a CAGR of 19.3% through 2034. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing environmental awareness, government regulations favoring sustainable materials, and advancements in bioplastic technologies.
For Luminy PLA, we plan to leverage this market growth and propose more innovative solutions through value chain partnering to enable the circular economy.
How are current geopolitical affairs changing the future for TotalEnergies Corbion?
Philipon: Current geopolitics underscore the importance of resilient supply chains. We have, therefore, implemented several strategies to ensure the stability and sustainability of our operations.
A key strength for us is that our lactic acid supplier, Corbion, is also one of our parent companies. Our supply chain is tightly integrated, with the crops and our PLA production facility all located in the same area in Rayong, Thailand. This minimizes travel and emissions from crop to production and reduces our vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions.
We have also established three warehouses around the world to ensure short delivery lead times and security of supply. Our warehouses are located in Norfolk, USA; Oss, the Netherlands; and adjacent to our production facility in Rayong, Thailand. This geographical distribution allows us to efficiently serve our global customer base and adapt to regional geopolitical changes effectively.
These measures enable us to maintain reliable production and delivery, safeguarding our operations and meeting our customers’ needs despite global uncertainties.
By Louis Gore-Langton