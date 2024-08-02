Beyond The Headlines: Canpack’s energy drink partnership, Innovia Films’s in-mold-labeling containers launch
02 Aug 2024 --- This week in industry news, Canpack equipped A. Le Coq with cans for its new range of Dynami:t energy drinks targeting “superior shelf appeal.” Meanwhile, Innovia Films launched a new solution for large format in-mold labeling containers and Inovar Packaging Group acquired The Kennedy Group.
In brief: Collaborations and awards
Canpack equipped the oldest brewery in Estonia, A. Le Coq, with cans for its new range of Dynami:t energy drinks using speciality inks for “superior shelf appeal.” Building on nearly two decades of fruitful cooperation, the 33 cL cans for this Dynami:t range were produced in Canpack’s Finland plant using Neon and Superbright special effects. The newly crafted collection of energy drinks comes in four flavor variants named Nocturnal Light, Magic Tingle, Cool Vibe and Night Shadow. Combinations such as lime and passion fruit or apple and mint appeal to consumer trends for more sophisticated choices, while the inclusion of variants with low sugar and functional ingredients respond to increasing demand for healthier options.
Berry Global Group received four awards at the 2024 Environmental Packaging Awards, including a Gold Award for Sustainable Innovation of the Year, two Silver Awards in the Ambient Food and Chilled Food categories and a Bronze Award for Alcoholic Drinks. Recognizing outstanding achievements in sustainable packaging, these awards represent Berry’s contributions to reducing environmental impact. Berry’s Gold Award for Sustainable Innovation of the Year recognizes the company’s efforts to move the dial with the reusable milk bottle it developed for Abel & Cole’s Club Zero. These bottles can be refilled up to 16 times before being recycled, challenging the conventional use of refillable glass bottles for home milk delivery.
In brief: Business upgrades
Innovia Films launched a new solution for large format in-mold labeling containers. RayoForm ELR70 is a five-layer semi-cavitated, one side matt and one side gloss film offering a reduction in density versus standard white films. The two-side treatment allows control of anti-static levels for the high-speed sheet feeding and molding process, giving “optimal print and molding performance.”
EcoSynthetix, a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, secured new business to supply its biopolymers to two new lines at existing accounts. These include a new tissue paper line using SurfLock strength aids and a new coated paper line using EcoSphere biolatex. The new tissue line is operated by an existing account that uses SurfLock at a separate facility. Meanwhile, the new coated paper line is operated by a large paper and packaging manufacturer that uses EcoSphere on a different line in its paperboard production.
Siegwerk completed a comprehensive carbon audit. The audit consisted of two parts — the validation of the Partial Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of inks, coatings and varnishes and the verification of the Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF). The PCF provides product specific carbon emissions. The CCF provides the overall emissions of Siegwerk, including emissions in the value chain. TÜV SÜD Industrie Service, an accredited verification body, conducted the verification and validation processes, ensuring rigorous adherence to standards.
In brief: Acquisitions
Inovar Packaging Group acquired The Kennedy Group, a premier label and packaging platform with two facilities based in Willoughby and Levittown, US. The acquisition marks a milestone in Inovar’s growth strategy, further expanding Inovar’s presence in the Midwest and Northeast regions. The Kennedy Group serves mid-sized and large accounts in the beverage, agriculture, automotive, food, supply chain, health and beauty, industrial and household industries. It adds capabilities to the Inovar platform that includes industry-leading pressure sensitive, roll-fed and RFID label capabilities.
Imperial Dade announced the acquisition of Excell Direct. The transaction represents the 91st acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
By Natalie Schwertheim