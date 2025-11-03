TotalEnergies Corbion adds recycled content to Luminy PLA bags
Key takeaways
- TotalEnergies Corbion introduces Luminy PLA bags featuring 30% post-industrial recycled content in the outer layer.
- The design reduces waste, saves resources, and lowers the supply chain’s carbon footprint while maintaining performance.
- The move supports the company’s broader sustainability goals, following its recent market expansion in the Middle East.
TotalEnergies Corbion has redesigned its sugarcane-based bioplastic Luminy PLA bags. The packaging features 30% post-industrial recycled (PIR) content in the outer layer.
“Sustainability doesn’t stop with what’s inside the bag, it extends to how we deliver it,” says Monda van Eijl, senior product manager at TotalEnergies Corbion.
“By incorporating recycled content into our packaging, we’re reducing waste, saving resources, and lowering our overall carbon footprint.”
Lowering waste and carbon footprint
The company highlights waste and carbon footprint reduction, as well as resource efficiency, as key benefits of the new packaging.
The PIR content in Luminy PLA repurposes high-quality manufacturing scraps that would normally be landfilled or incinerated.
The packaging is said to cut emissions across the production supply chain by reducing the use of virgin raw materials.
“A smarter, circular use of materials, while maintaining the same protection and performance for Luminy PLA,” the company says.
“This upgrade underscores TotalEnergies Corbion’s ongoing efforts to embed sustainability across its operations — from bio-based, low-carbon PLA production to responsible logistics and packaging design.”
Recently, TotalEnergies Corbion started distributing its bioplastic in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Packaging Insights also spoke to Thomas Philipon, CEO at TotalEnergies Corbion, about the company’s objectives at inconclusive INC-5.2 negotiations in Switzerland. He also responded to greenwashing accusations from the NGO sector.