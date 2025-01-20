UK Government launches PackUK as new EPR scheme administrator
The UK government will start PackUK to manage its new EPR scheme on January 21. The EPR scheme aims to shift the responsibility and cost of packaging waste management “from taxpayers and local authorities to those businesses who use and supply the packaging.” The authorities refer to this approach as the “polluter pays” principle.
PackUK will implement the UK’s new EPR for packaging (pEPR) program. The EPR Statutory Instrument was formally launched on January 1.
“It will boost investment into local recycling services: alongside Simpler Recycling in England and the DRS for drinks containers, the packaging reforms will stimulate an estimated £10 billion (US$12.2 billion) investment in recycling services across the UK over the next ten years, and in England alone, support up to 21,000 new jobs,” reads a statement by Defra.
“PackUK will continue to work with packaging producers to explore ways to enhance the role of businesses across pEPR’s delivery, including the appointment of a new Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO).”
Defra has already established a codesign process to further develop the PRO while involving members of the Food and Drink Federation convened PRO Steering Group, local authorities and other value chain representatives. “We will act on the recommendations of this group to maximize value chain involvement while providing robust governance for PackUK.”
Ensuring a circular economy
Defra says that the implementation of the pEPR scheme will play an important role in facilitating a circular economy.
PackUK modernizes the country’s approach to packaging and packaging waste, implementing “tried and tested international best practices.”
The government expects such packaging reforms to stimulate investment in recycling infrastructure, create green jobs, boost Net Zero, and reduce the UK’s emissions from landfills by an estimated 32 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2037.
Packaging Innovations Birmingham
PackUK representatives will mark the launch of the scheme at Packaging Innovations Birmingham, February 12–13, which will feature expert speakers and industry figures. Attendees are encouraged to speak directly with the PackUK team at the event.
Defra states that Seb Munden (former CEO of Unilever) will be hosting the initial launch session on the central circular economy stage of Packaging Innovations Birmingham, with guest speakers Emma Bourne, David McPhee, Rhodri Asby and Shane Doris representing their respective nations.
The industry event will also be attended by the UK’s Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh, who will chair a panel on the central circular economy stage. The panel will discuss the aspirations for the pEPR and the collaboration between PackUK and its stakeholders to ensure efficiency.