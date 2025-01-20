Pharmapack Europe 2025: Schreiner MediPharm presents blister-free syringe packs for plastic reduction
Schreiner MediPharm will showcase a blister-free packaging solution at Pharmapack Europe 2025, held this week in Paris, France, January 22–23.
Partnering with Schott Pharma and Körber Pharma, the Germany-based provider of functional label solutions for the healthcare industry will demonstrate a waste and cost reduction solution for syringe packaging.
The solution features the Cap-Lock, a practical label from Schreiner that eliminates the need for blister packaging when used with the Schott Toppac Infuse cyclic olefin copolymers syringe and specialized cap.
The label wraps around the syringe and cap, providing a first-open indication. It also has a gas barrier, UV light protection and a radio-frequency identification chip for tracking during transportation.
Pharmapack supply chain
The syringes are packaged in a cardboard box made from 100% monomaterial by Körber Pharma. By utilizing Schott Toppac Infuse, an additional 1,260 syringes can be shipped per pallet, reducing 16 containers for every 10 million syringes. Schreiner states that eliminating blister packaging reduces plastic materials and waste by 80%.
In addition to providing reliability for medical applications and more environmentally conscious materials in the supply chain, Schreiner’s blister-free packaging has passed the International Safe Transit Association 3A transportation testing, ensuring durability when shipping.
Schreiner MediPharm, Schott Pharma and Körber Pharma are the founding members of the Alliance to Zero initiative, which aims to support pathways toward carbon footprint reduction in the value chain. The partnership to create blister-free packaging indicates the three companies’ dedication to innovative and sustainable medical packaging solutions.
Medical packaging challenges
In December, Schreiner MediaPharm introduced the cut-through indicator functionality for closure seals, which makes tampering attempts clearly visible. This special design will offer a cost-efficient solution for product protection and secure the pharmaceutical supply chain more broadly.
Packaging for the medical products market presents unique challenges to the industry. Pharmaceutical safety, quality and supply chain traceability must be maintained without compromise.
At the same time, pressure is building for sustainability improvements. As indicated by the partnership between Schreiner MediPharm, Schott Pharma and Körber Pharma, businesses are now working together to meet these demands.