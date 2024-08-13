UK Greetings introduces paper tear strip for gift wrap packaging
13 Aug 2024 --- UK Greetings has announced the launch of a paper tear strip for its roll wrap products with the aim of eliminating plastic shrink wrap in gift wrap applications.
The new solution, which is fully recyclable and plastic-free, was developed to integrate into existing roll wrap designs, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional gift wrapping products without compromising on consumer convenience.
The company claims that the paper tear strip is the first of its kind to be introduced to the UK market. To support the production of this innovation, UK Greetings has made a substantial investment in acquiring new machinery.
“By eliminating plastic from this component, we’re furthering our mission to reduce environmental impact without compromising product functionality,” says Ceri Stirland, CEO at UK Greetings.
According to the company, this new technology will enable large-scale application of paper tear strips across the company’s conversion facilities.
“This investment in new technology underscores our dedication to sustainability. It allows us to pioneer eco-friendly solutions while maintaining the high quality our customers expect,” says Richard Wilkinson, operations director at UK Greetings.
UK Greetings plans to apply the new paper tear strip to all of its domestically produced roll wrap products. The strip will be added to the company’s growing portfolio of sustainability-focused packaging solutions, which includes plastic-free wrapping papers and other eco-conscious products.
Retailers can expect to see roll wrap featuring the paper tear strip from January 2025, with all Christmas 2025 designs incorporating the new technology.