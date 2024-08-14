Reconomy expands North American footprint with recycling acquisition
14 Aug 2024 --- Reconomy, an international circular economy specialist, announced its acquisition of Lincoln Waste Solutions, a waste and recycling management and consulting firm headquartered in Windsor, US. The acquisition marks Reconomy’s entry into the US market, a strategic move that will enhance the company’s presence and capabilities in North America.
Founded in 2005, Lincoln Waste Solutions provide approaches in waste and recycling management, offering a full suite of services including waste consulting, recycling management, hauler coordination and back-office support. The company helps clients to improve waste efficiency, enhance recycling practices, optimize sustainability data and achieve substantial cost savings.
John Ayvas, CEO of Lincoln Waste Solutions, tells Packaging Insights: “Becoming part of Reconomy provides us with the opportunity to deliver an even higher quality service to help customers more effectively manage their waste and reduce costs, by leveraging the expertise and resources of a global group.”
“Our longstanding relationships with over 6,000 haulers and our knowledge of the recycling options they offer across the US and Canada provide our clients the ability to maximize recycling opportunities and landfill diversion.”
Expanding operation
Lincoln Waste Solutions’ extensive network aligns closely with Reconomy’s expertise in providing outsourced waste management solutions, particularly in the UK, where the company has developed a market-leading position over the past 30 years.
“The US market has long been of strategic importance to us and acquiring Lincoln enables us to accelerate our growth plans in this region and expand our international footprint. We are excited to welcome the Lincoln team into the Reconomy family and look forward to working with them to pursue our joint mission of enabling the circular economy,” says Guy Wakeley, CEO at Reconomy.
“Our shared values of being collaborative, inventive and real allow us to provide the highest quality service to help customers more effectively manage their waste and reduce costs,” adds Ayvas.
Strategic acquisitions
Reconomy, through its RLG brand, already plays a key role in powering the common collection scheme for curbside recycling in Ontario, Canada, and manages waste electrical and electronic equipment and battery compliance for major consumer electronics brands from its offices in New Jersey, US.
“As the leading international circular economy specialist, Reconomy operates at the highest standards in our industry. The company has been recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies, having maintained its EcoVadis Gold certification and its climate goals have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative,” Ayvas continues.
“Reconomy also diverts 98.5% of all waste managed through its operations away from landfills. Being part of Reconomy will enhance our customer offering and expertise to help companies become more sustainable as the transition to a circular economy quickens.”
The acquisition of Lincoln Waste Solutions is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Reconomy to strengthen its international presence. The company completed several acquisitions in 2023, including Circle Waste and Sudamin Rohstoff, solidifying its position in the circular economy.
The acquisitions also follow the 2021 alliance between Reconomy and Antalis, a Japan-based paper and packaging supplier, aimed at helping customers manage their waste more sustainably and cost-effectively.
