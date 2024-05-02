UK legislators submit draft packaging EPR regulations to EU and WTO
02 May 2024 --- The UK has submitted draft Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations for packaging to the EU and notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) about labeling requirements, with the goal of implementing the regulation from 2025.
Stakeholders can now access the “Producer Responsibility Obligations (Packaging and Packaging Waste) Regulations 2024” draft document. It enlists the recycling targets from 2025 to 2030 and provisions regarding establishing a deposit return scheme (DRS) for drink containers made of PET plastic, aluminum and steel.
Furthermore, amendments to labeling provisions have been made, including a delayed enforcement date of April 1, 2027, and the removal of provisions concerning binned waste and litter payments.
The EU and WTO will review the regulations for an agreed notification period of 60 and 90 days respectively. The UK government plans to bring the packaging EPR legislation before parliament later this year, with the goal of implementation by January 1, 2025.
“Long time coming”
The revised regulations include requirements for the scheme administrator to provide transparent guidance on the methodology used in assessing disposal costs and effectiveness and an expanded definition of “household packaging” to accommodate exemptions from disposal cost fees for specific non-household packaging waste.
Furthermore, it introduces a provision ensuring that if a DRS has not been established by January 1, 2028, producers of drink containers made of PET plastic, aluminum and steel will be subject to the full range of packaging EPR obligations until a DRS is operational for this material.
Robbie Staniforth, director of policy and innovation at Ecosurety, expresses his satisfaction with the progress: “Having worked closely with the government to design the system over the last few years, it is great to see that they have finally notified the WTO and EU.”
“In a few short months, there will be a clear path for this legislation to be laid and passed in parliament. Given we started this process in 2018, it has been a long time coming. Tribute should be paid to the resilience of the civil servants who have worked to design and draft the legislation we see today.”
The draft regulations aim to incentivize producers to design products that are easier to recycle, reuse or dispose of, aligning with the UK’s broader environmental goals.
The governments of the UK’s devolved nations are expected to publish illustrative base fees in response to industry requests for cost information.
Staniforth, who is currently a member of the steering committee advising the UK scheme administrator for packaging EPR, says this an “important step in the process of bringing a system into existence that will motivate packaging producers to use more recyclable packaging or refillable packaging systems in the UK.”
By Radhika Sikaria