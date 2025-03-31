Ulma introduces RFID-powered thermoforming machines for improved food pack production
Ulma Packaging has launched its TFX thermoformers for the food industry. The TFX range incorporates movement synchronisation that boosts production by up to 10% and a vacuum system design that improves efficiency by reducing the vacuum cycle time by 20%.
Ulma says that the TFX line reduces format changeover times and optimizes downtown by utilizing technology such as touchscreen-controlled tray height adjustment, automatic film and label roll changeovers, and quick-release systems for longitudinal cutting.
The range utilizes Ulma’s intelligent RFID verification system to automatically identify molds and cutting tools based on the selected format and recipe to reduce setup time and improve operation safety.
TFX’s easy operation allows “clear, intuitive” access to all machine functions, according to the Spanish packager. The TFX grants operators usability while reducing unnecessary movement on the production floor, according to the company.
The TFX range aims to address sustainability demands with its Better Form X technology, which allows the use of thinner base films without compromising packaging rigidity. The range also leverages Ulma’s Better Seal X solution to ensure the efficient sealing of materials.
“With this release, Ulma reinforces its commitment to the development of innovative, sustainable solutions adapted to the real needs of its customers, reaffirming its position in food packaging technology,” says the company.
Ulma says that these technology innovations can support manufacturers in meeting environmental targets and ensuring performance.
The company further highlights TFX’s intelligent features for improved efficiency. Ulma’s centralized recipe management allows its machines to auto-adjust their settings based on production orders. Built-in monitoring tools can track the usage of films, electricity, air, and gas by shift or batch.
Earlier this year, Harpak-Ulma, Ulma’s US distributor, launched a 150-packs-per-minute FM400 horizontal flow packaging solution for food product applications. Last year it launched a 3D printing service tailored for tray package prototyping for the US market.