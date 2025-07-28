UPM Adhesive Materials invests in new coating tech to boost US operations
UPM Adhesive Materials, formerly known as UPM Raflatac, aims to expand its US production capacity for advanced labels with new coating technology. The material supplier is making the investment at its factory in Mills River.
Advanced label materials are used in markets including wine and spirits, industrial, pharmaceuticals, and postal.
“This investment in new coating technology will enable us and our customers to benefit from new capabilities in advanced label material production,” says Brinder Gill, senior vice president for the Americas at UPM Adhesive Materials.
“Additionally, it will bring advanced label production closer to our customers in the Americas, enabling us to service them more effectively.”
At the facility, UPM Adhesive Materials plans to implement new proprietary coating technology, increasing its capacity for high-value advanced label materials.
The company expects the move to help capture new business and increase its market share.
The Mills River factory has been producing pressure-sensitive label materials under the Raflatac brand for over 25 years. The factory will continue to service UPM customers with high-quality paper and film label materials, in addition to advanced label materials.