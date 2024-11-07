UPM and Eastman unveil biopolymer-coated paper packaging for food industry
UPM Specialty Papers and Eastman have introduced paper-based packaging targeting the food industry, designed with essential grease and oxygen barriers. The packaging combines Eastman’s bio-based and compostable Solus performance additives with BioPBS polymer, creating a thin coating on UPM’s recyclable and compostable base papers.
The solution allows the packaging to be processed in standard fiber recycling streams, providing a sustainable alternative for food brands seeking eco-friendly packaging.
Esa Saukkonen, manager for packaging portfolio development at UPM R&D, says: “This new biopolymer coated solution provides a new option for difficult-to-pack foods ranging from confectionary end-uses to meat pies found in chilled-food aisles.”
Enhanced durability
The innovation enhances the protective capabilities of UPM’s barrier base papers, Solide Lucent and Prego, with an emphasis on both durability and heat-sealability. It is said to be well-suited for flexible packaging applications. Additionally, the technology is engineered for compatibility with existing low-density PE extrusion coating equipment, eliminating the need for new machinery.
This collaboration resolves the common difficulty of bonding bio-based coatings to paper.
“Through our collaboration with UPM, we’ve developed versatile fiber-based packaging solutions that are compostable and smoothly integrate with extrusion coating equipment,” says Bhuma Rajagopalan, marketing manager for CASE Innovation at Eastman.
“Eastman Solus additive reduces coating thickness, which lowers plastic usage and enables recyclability of food packaging. These additives have been pivotal in advancing scalable, sustainable paper packaging for brands.”
In related news, Mondi teamed up with Traceless Materials to create a bio-circular coating made from agricultural by-products, aiming to replace conventional plastic coatings.