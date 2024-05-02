UPM Raflatac launches Carbon Action Plastic Labels portfolio
02 May 2024 --- UPM Raflatac is releasing a new line of products under its Carbon Action Plastic Labels portfolio, introduced to help customers reduce the carbon footprint of their packaging materials. The line is planned for expansion later this year, with the first products now available in the EMEIA and Americas.
All of the company’s products will focus on supporting the “multiple circular economy Rs — Reduced, Recycled, or Renewable materials” that enable recycling or reuse.
The launch of the portfolio is intended to provide “a meaningful solution” for the packaging industry, according to the company. The line provides quantifiable emissions reductions so customers and brands can reduce the carbon footprint of their packaging materials without compromising on label quality or performance.
Katja Kivelä, business director, Food and HPC, Films & Specials at UPM Raflatac, comments: “The launch of our Carbon Action portfolio is more than an introduction of new products. It’s a declaration of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our customers’ success.”
“By providing innovative solutions that can directly contribute to reducing carbon footprint and enhancing circularity, we empower our customers and brands to take concrete steps toward a low carbon circular economy,” she says.
Targeting UN goals
According to the UN, today, only 15% of the Sustainable Development Goal targets are on track. In September 2023, UPM joined the UN Global Compact Forward Faster initiative to accelerate the pace.
The Carbon Action portfolio offers a tangible path toward achieving Scope 3 emission reductions for printers and brand owners by addressing the entire value chain’s impact, according to the company. This is underpinned by the Dekra-validated LCA calculation process through UPM Raflatac’s Label Life service.
The goal of the UN Global Compact Forward Faster initiative is to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in five areas of action: Climate Action, Living Wage, Gender Equality, Water Resilience and Finance & Investment.
By joining the Climate Action initiative, UPM has committed to setting science-based net-zero emission reduction targets, with the goal of halving global emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050 at the latest. For UPM Raflatac, this means cutting its own emissions and those of the supply chain, and committing to innovating new products.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton