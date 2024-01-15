US researchers estimate US$249B in potential healthcare savings from Global Plastics Treaty measures
15 Jan 2024 --- Plastics contribute substantially to disease and associated social costs in the US, according to a new study. Researchers calculated disease burdens and subsequent costs resulting from chemicals used in plastic materials to accurately inform the tradeoffs involved in the ongoing reliance on plastic production as a source of national economic productivity.
The study, conducted at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York, stresses that actions through the UN Global Plastics Treaty and other policy initiatives could reduce these costs in proportion to the reduced chemical exposures.
Chemicals used in plastics have been described to contribute to disease and disability, but attributable fractions have not been quantified to assess specific contributions. The researchers assert that without this information, interventions proposed as part of the Global Plastics Treaty cannot be evaluated for potential benefits.
The scientists first analyzed the existing literature to identify plastic-related fractions (PRF) of disease and disability for specific polybrominated diphenylethers (PBDE), phthalates, bisphenols and PFAS.
“We then updated previously published disease burden and cost estimates for these chemicals in the US to 2018. By uniting these data, we computed estimates of attributable disease burden and costs due to plastics in the US,” they explain.
The findings will be published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society next month.
Billions attributable to plastics
The study quantified high PRFs for some but not all of the most prevalent exposures to chemicals used in plastic materials. The disease burden directly attributable to plastic production and consumption is substantial and runs across the entire lifespan.
“We also identify billions of dollars in annual costs directly attributable to plastic uses, driven largely by PBDEs. These costs should be considered alongside the costs of safer alternatives,” say the researchers.
“We were able to estimate disease burden for only a few chemicals used in plastic materials and a subset of diseases for those few chemicals. A recent review identified probable contribution of phthalates to preterm birth, reduced anogenital distance in boys, reduced sperm count and function, and childhood obesity; PFAS to impaired glucose tolerance in pregnancy; and BPA and bisphenol S to adult diabetes.”
“We also note that the majority of previous studies focused on endocrine-related diseases and dysfunctions when PFAS and other chemicals used in plastic materials can impair renal function,” they continue.
The scientists identified PRFs of 97.5% for bisphenol A (96.25-98.75% for sensitivity analysis), 98% (96%-99%) for di-2-ethylhexylphthalate, 100% (71%-100%) for butyl phthalates and benzyl phthalates, 98% (97-99%) for PBDE-47 and 93% (16-96%) for PFAS.
“In total, we estimate US$249 billion (sensitivity analysis: US$226 billion-US$289 billion) in plastic-attributable disease burden in 2018. The majority of these costs arose as a result of PBDE exposure, though US$66.7 billion (US$64.7 billion-67.3 billion) was due to phthalate exposure and US$22.4 billion was due to PFAS exposure (sensitivity analysis: US$3.85-US$60.1 billion),” write the researchers.
Policies to the rescue?
The researchers revealed that plastics play a big role in human health and the related social costs in the US, amounting to 1.22% of the gross domestic product. Plastic pollution costs will continue accumulating as long as exposures continue at current levels.
The US researchers assert that the Global Plastics Treaty should reduce the use of chemicals of concern, particularly PFAS, bisphenols, flame retardants, and phthalates. The benefits of these reductions are substantial, as reduced exposures will lead to savings in healthcare costs due to lower disease burdens.
In the US alone, these benefits are likely in the billions of dollars and accrue annually as sustained reductions in exposures are achieved. PBDEs are the largest driver of social costs in the US, followed by phthalates. The research concludes that actions to address these chemicals through the Global Plastics Treaty and country-specific regulatory interventions will produce benefits directly related to reductions in specific exposures produced.
By Natalie Schwertheim