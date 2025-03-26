Versalis opens plastic production plant to strengthen Europe’s chemical industry
Versalis has inaugurated a new plant for the production of plastic made wholly or partially from mechanically recycled raw materials. The facility, located in Porto Marghera, Italy, has an annual capacity of up to 20,000 tones for crystal polystyrene and expandable polystyrene.
Versalis specializes in chemicals and is wholly owned by Italian oil giant Eni. Its new plant uses secondary raw materials from the recycling of expanded polystyrene waste and aims to restore the European chemical industry.
“The new plant in Porto Marghera is a first step toward the conversion of Venice’s petrochemical hub, in line with the transformation and relaunch plan for Versalis, which was recently signed at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy,” says Adriano Alfani, CEO at Versalis.
“In Porto Marghera, we plan to invest in the expansion of our mechanical plastics recycling platform and to consolidate and enhance the logistics hub, including the cryogenic storage facility for ethylene.”
Packaging applications
The type of materials produced at the new plant are part of the Versalis Revive range, dedicated to mechanically recycled products containing 35–100% post-consumer recycled plastics.
These materials are primarily used in the packaging and construction sectors, including thermal insulation panels for buildings and protective packaging for household appliances.
Versalis says its Revive products comply with “the most stringent” market requirements.
This plant opening aims to respond to “the structural crisis” in the European chemical industry while strengthening the company’s product portfolio and boosting its competitiveness.
Versalis says it chose to open the plant in Porto Marghera because of its strategic location and proximity to Versalis facilities in Mantua, Ferrara, and Ravenna. The company adds that the new facility supports its supply chain with efficient logistics for raw materials and finished products.