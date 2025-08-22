Vioneo builds “world’s first” fossil-free plastic complex at Belgian production site
Vioneo has chosen Lummus Technology’s Novolen PP technology for a new grassroots plant in Antwerp, Belgium. The facility will form part of Vioneo’s complex, which is said to become the world’s first industrial-scale fossil-free plastics production complex.
The complex is based on green methanol as feedstock, powered by renewable electricity, and supported by renewable hydrogen.
The move aims to reduce CO2 emissions to net-negative while retaining performance parity with traditional hydrocarbon sourced materials, according to Vioneo.
Leon de Bruyn, president and CEO at Lummus Technology, says: “Vioneo’s goal of delivering the world’s first fossil-free PP plastics facility is bold, ambitious, and one we are honored to support. Our proven PP polymerization technology will allow Vioneo to produce high-performance, drop-in PP grades through a low-emissions process without compromising quality or flexibility.”
Alex Hogan, CEO at Vioneo, comments: “Vioneo is driving the plastics industry’s transition by proving that large-scale, cleaner production with green methanol-derived feedstocks is economically viable. Our collaboration with Lummus Technology to license their premier Novolen PP technology for our Antwerp facility is fundamental to this vision.”
Drop-in fossil replacement
Hogan shares the plant will use fully segregated green propylene and ethylene from industrially proven methanol-to-olefins technology to produce bio-PP grades at a capacity of 200 kilotons annually.
These feedstocks are combined with Novolen technology, Novolen PP, producing PP that are marketed as a direct drop-in replacement for fossil-based alternatives.
Novolen PP is offered under the umbrella of Lummus’ Verdene technology suite, designed for polymer producers using bio-feedstocks. The suite enables bio-based PE, PP and super absorbent polymers.
The plastics produced from the complex will be fully traceable and CO2 negative, allowing customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions. Lummus’ scope will include the technology license, process design package. The company will also provide support during the front-end engineering design phase and catalyst supply during ongoing operations.