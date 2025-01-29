WeighPack adds pouch filling machine for higher productivity and efficiency
WeighPack Systems, a provider of automated primary packaging machines, has introduced the Swifty Bagger S-3600 Duplex Servo, the latest addition to its Swifty Bagger pre-made pouch filling machine family. The new machine is designed to deliver more productivity and operational efficiency, as it can open, fill, and seal up to 70 pre-made pouches per minute.
The S-3600 features twin pouch infeed conveyors and dual fill stations and is said to be capable of handling liquids, solids, and powders with speed and precision.
Its straight-line design provides operators full visibility of the bag opening, filling, and sealing processes, reducing the need for additional personnel while simplifying servicing and cleaning.
The Swifty Bagger S-3600 also supports integration with printers, enabling businesses to display QR codes, expiration dates, or custom branding directly onto pouches.
Diverse product needs
The Swifty Bagger S-3600 includes several key features, such as a bag magazine that ensures consistent pouch alignment, an automatic zipper opener that streamlines pouch preparation, a bag shaker that levels products during filling for a polished presentation, and an integrated exit conveyor that improves handling efficiency.
The Swifty Bagger S-3600 accommodates different pouch styles, including doy pack, stand-up pouch, and stand-up resealable pouch, as well as 3-side sealed, 4-side sealed, and shaped pouches.
This versatility allows it to package a range of products, such as snacks, confectionery, seafood, meats, gummies, coffee, tobacco, flour, chemicals, and pet treats.
Meanwhile, WeighPack continues to support businesses with innovative solutions. Swifty Bagger Side Load automatic bagging machine was designed to handle pillow and gusseted bags ranging from 150–350 mm in length and 120–260 mm in width, with or without zippers. Optional features include a nitrogen gas flush for extending product shelf life and a labeling setup to print expiration dates directly on the bag.