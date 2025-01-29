Genpak expands foodservice range with PP food bowl for improved convenience
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak has launched the Grab-A-Bowl, a PP-based bowl and lid for enhanced usability and efficiency. The bowl has easy-grip tabs for better handling, and is microwave and refrigerator suitable.
Monica Bowser, corporate marketing manager, says: “Grab-A-Bowl containers are designed to be easy to use and practical for operators and consumers.”
The design utilizes 100% PP, and the clear lid enhances visibility, increasing order accuracy while maintaining freshness, according to the company. Genpak says that the bowls feature a stackable design, which saves storage space and simplifies transport.
“This durable and stackable line of bowls with easy-to-grip tabs are optimally designed for hot and cold sides, soups, and entrees,” says Bowser.
The bowls suit foodservice dispensers like convenience stores, grocery retailers, and restaurants. The packaging is available in various sizes to meet customers’ demands.
Foodservice packaging
In other tray and bowl packaging developments, students from Australia’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and the Netherlands’ Wageningen University won the top prize of AUD$3,000 (US$1,900) at the ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge 2024 for their self-heating plant-based “Hanwoo beef” rice box.
Meanwhile, Cirkla launched what it says is the first molded fiber-based modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) tray. The packaging provider’s technology offers a high-performance, sustainable alternative to traditional plastic MAP trays by reducing plastic content by approximately 85%.