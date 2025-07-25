Westrock Coffee bolsters single-serve beverage cup production as demand rises
Westrock Coffee is expanding its US operations with a new manufacturing facility in Conway, Arkansas, to produce millions of single-serve coffee cups daily.
The private-label coffee and tea manufacturer, one of the largest in North America, opened the facility to meet rising demand from “existing and new” global customers, including “some of the largest retail and coffee brands in the region.”
“The single-serve category is evolving rapidly, and we are scaling our operations to meet our customers’ needs,” says Will Ford, chief operating officer at Westrock Coffee.
The company identifies rising global demand for “single-serve coffee” solutions. For example, according to Westrock Coffee, the coffee pods market, valued at US$35.3 billion in 2024, is projected to more than double to US$71.2 billion by 2034 as consumers seek “fast, high-quality coffee with added convenience.”
“This expansive new facility significantly enhances our capabilities in the US market, and we are excited about the opportunities it will create for our existing and potential customers, employees, and the local community here in central Arkansas,” Ford continues.
A coffee solution hub
Westrock Coffee’s new 525,000 square feet facility will produce single-serve coffee products, with potential for future expansion into other product formats. Of the total space, 130,000 square feet will be dedicated to manufacturing, with the remainder allocated to fulfillment and distribution.
Westrock Coffee aims to continue expanding its production capabilities to deliver “innovative, high-quality” beverage solutions.
The company operates another large ready-to-drink coffee facility in Conway, which opened in 2024. This latest expansion reinforces Arkansas’s position as a leading hub for coffee and beverage production, while strengthening the local economy through the creation of skilled jobs in manufacturing, quality assurance, and logistics.
The two facilities are expected to employ 900 people when full operational capacity is achieved.