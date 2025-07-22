Digital product passports: Aimplas researcher unpacks new traceability technology
Spanish research institute Aimplas has developed a digital passport for plastic products that informs consumers about product traceability, materials, recyclability, and carbon footprint. The move comes in response to the European Commission’s (EC) Ecodesign Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).
Packaging Insights speaks to Sandra Ramos, a circular economy researcher at Aimplas, about its digital passport technology and how businesses can integrate it in their plastic packaging to meet EU requirements.
How does Aimplas’ digital passport technology work?
Ramos: The Digital Product Passport (DPP) is a digital technology-based tool that allows for storing and sharing detailed information about a product throughout its entire life cycle. This technology is based on a standardized data structure that facilitates traceability, transparency, and efficiency in recycling, reuse, and product management processes. The data stored in the DPP includes key information such as material composition, maintenance instructions, repair history, environmental certifications, carbon footprint, and, in some cases, the social impact related to the product’s production.
Access to the DPP data is provided through a digital system, typically using technologies such as QR codes, radio frequency identification (RFID), or blockchain, allowing for secure and accessible traceability for consumers, waste managers, recyclers, and other stakeholders along the value chain.
Are there challenges to integrating digital passports into plastic packaging?
Ramos: One of the main challenges when integrating digital passports into plastic packaging lies in how to effectively include and manage the information. There are various technological options, such as QR codes or barcodes, that can be used to store the DPP, but the difficulty lies in ensuring that this information is correctly associated with the packaging without causing confusion with the product inside.
In many cases, plastic packaging contains internal products that may differ in their composition or recyclability, so it is essential to clearly distinguish between information on the packaging and information on the contents. This can be complicated, as in some packaging, such as bottles or packages with multiple compartments, it is necessary to specify that the code or digital passport refers only to the outer packaging, while the internal product may have its own recycling or handling requirements.
Another complication arises with the durability of labels or identifiers, as plastic packaging is often exposed to conditions such as humidity, heat, or general wear, which can damage QR codes or barcodes, making the information inaccessible when needed. Additionally, it is important to ensure that the chosen technology is compatible with the reading capabilities at various stages of the value chain, from manufacturing to recycling.
Are digital passports compatible within the existing recycling infrastructure ?
Ramos: Digital passports will be compatible with existing recycling infrastructure and waste management systems and, in fact, can significantly improve traceability in these processes. The implementation of DPP ensures that key product information, such as its composition and recycling instructions, is easily available to waste managers and recyclers. This will facilitate the proper sorting of materials during the recycling process, which in turn can enhance the efficiency and quality of recycling.
Furthermore, digital passports can be integrated with the scanning technologies already present in recycling facilities, such as QR codes or RFID, allowing the current infrastructure to be used to access DPP information without the need for a massive overhaul of existing systems.
How does the digital passport align with the EC’s ESPR requirements?
Ramos: Aimplas is actively working on several research and development projects with the aim of standardizing and creating solutions that meet the requirements set out in the ESPR. In this context, Aimplas collaborates closely with companies, regulatory bodies, and other industry entities to develop technologies and regulatory frameworks that ensure digital passports comply with the key provisions of the ESPR, such as traceability, recyclability, and product durability.
Part of this work involves creating standards that enable the efficient integration of digital passports into existing recycling infrastructure, ensuring that the information contained in them is accessible and useful for recycling and waste management processes.
Are there regulatory hurdles that need to be addressed before adoption?
Ramos: There are several regulatory hurdles that must be addressed before the widespread adoption of digital passports, one of the main ones being confidentiality and data processing. Digital passports contain detailed information about products, such as their composition, carbon footprint, and recyclability features, which may include sensitive data related to both the products and the manufacturing processes. It is essential to establish clear regulatory frameworks to ensure that this data is managed securely, respecting privacy and protecting confidential business information.
The regulation of personal data processing must also align with the General Data Protection Regulation, especially if digital passports include information that could be linked to individuals or if the identification technology is connected to personal records. The implementation of DPP systems must ensure that privacy regulations are not violated and that only authorized parties have access to the relevant information.
How likely is the potential expansion of digital passports to more product categories?
Ramos: The expectation is that digital passports will be extended to all products in the future, as the EC is promoting the creation of a circular economy through regulations that encourage traceability and sustainability across all sectors. The ESPR and other European regulations are designed to increase transparency and improve product management at the end of their life cycle, meaning the use of digital passports will not be limited to a specific category but will encompass a broader range of products.
As more standards and technologies for their implementation are developed, it is likely that digital passports will be integrated into various industries and product types, from household appliances to textiles and electronics, enabling more effective traceability and a stronger push toward circularity. This will also make it easier for consumers, recyclers, and businesses to access the necessary information to make informed decisions about recycling, reuse, and product sustainability.