Henkel releases solvent-free adhesive for retort packaging
Henkel Adhesive Technologies has launched Loctite Liofol LA 7837/LA 6265, a solvent-free adhesive system for flexible applications, such as pet food packaging.
The solution has a low monomer content, no epoxy silane — a potential toxin — and is high-temperature resistant up to 134 degrees Celsius.
According to Henkel, the adhesive is solvent-free, eliminating the energy-intensive drying step and, therefore, reducing CO2 emissions.
Cagri Turkmen, market strategy manager for Flexible Packaging at Henkel, says: “With Loctite Liofol LA 7837/LA 6265, we are expanding our high-performance adhesive portfolio for retort applications, offering a solvent-free solution that provides performance and increased sustainability.”
“Through this innovation, we enable our customers to fulfill current market requirements, reduce CO2 emissions, and benefit from economic advantages due to higher production efficiency.”
The adhesive solution is food-safe and can be used in the pet food industry, ready meals, microwave products, and pharmaceutical packaging.
Recently, Henkel replaced fossil-based materials with renewable alternatives in its Bref toilet rim blocks, and partnered with Synthomer to reduce carbon emissions in its Technomelt hot melt adhesive product portfolio.