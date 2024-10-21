WRAP calls for UK Government to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce by 2030
The UK charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) is advising the UK Government to ban plastic packaging for uncut fresh fruit and vegetables in retail to reduce waste and shift consumer behavior to bring down the nation’s environmental footprint.
WRAP’s proposal focuses on 21 fruit and vegetable products, including bananas, apples, potatoes, carrots and salad tomatoes. The anti-waste charity recommends that the government take a phased approach, advocating for a complete ban on plastic packaging for these items by 2030, with the aim of significantly reducing both plastic and food waste.
The charity suggests the ban should be on primary packaging for whole, uncut fresh produce items sold in amounts less than 1.5 kg.
“In the UK, 70% of all edible post-farmgate food waste comes from people’s homes, with fresh fruit and vegetables accounting for the largest proportion. In addition, the majority of fresh fruit and vegetables are packed using single-use plastic,” WRAP states in its latest policy recommendation report.
“While progress has been made in the UK and globally toward reducing food and plastic packaging waste, challenges persist, particularly in the context of packaging and household food waste associated with fresh produce.”
Policy interventions
WRAP’s recommendation follows the UK Plastics Pact, a voluntary effort encouraging supermarkets and retailers to offer more loose produce. The charity notes that the number of plastic packaging deemed unnecessary has dropped in the UK after the initiative took place.
However, WRAP and industry partners have identified challenges associated with transitioning to a mostly loose system for fresh fruit and vegetables. As a result, policy interventions have been highlighted as necessary to ensure a level playing field.
WRAP’s research indicates strong consumer support, with over half of respondents agreeing that the UK Government should implement stricter policies to reduce food waste.
“A precedent does exist for policy being implemented to drive change, albeit mainly focused on packaging. In the UK, policy could build on legislation such as The Environmental Protection (Plastic Straws, Cotton Buds and Stirrers) (England) Regulations 2020 and The United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 (Exclusions from Market Access Principles: Single-use Plastics) Regulations 2022,” the report details.
Ban exemptions
WRAP notes that in the first phase, several key exemptions should be included to ensure practicality. These exemptions should cover organic and Fairtrade items, where using a price look-up sticker is not feasible, as certification differentiation is important. “Ripe and Ready” products should also be exempt due to their increased susceptibility to damage.
Additionally, at certain times of the year, such as during the Christmas period, when bulk buying is common, produce is more prone to damage and the usage of plastic packaging should be considered.
Exceptional circumstances, such as biosecurity concerns, crop surges, global events or natural disasters, may furthermore require temporary product packaging.
Smaller stores, where sell-through rates may be slower, should also be exempt to prevent increased waste.
The charity says that if a further ban is implemented on packaging for all uncut fresh produce items, additional exemptions should be considered. These exemptions should include all berries and soft fruits, herbs, small produce items like peas and products that require some level of processing for pest control, such as corn from certain countries.
Packaging should also be applied where it has been proven to significantly extend shelf life and reduce waste throughout the supply chain.