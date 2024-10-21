Huhtamaki kicks off smooth molded fiber operations in Northern Ireland
Huhtamaki has commenced its smooth molded fiber (SMF) production at Huhtamaki’s existing molded fiber facility in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. With this expansion, the supplier underscores the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.
The investment will increase Huhtamaki’s global capacity and footprint in SMF products, complementing its existing SMF production sites in Germany, the Netherlands, the US and Asia.
Huhtamaki has 40-year of experience in fiber products, operating its in-house SMF technology.
All Huhtamaki fiber lids come with a patented “click-fit” function to ensure the “most secure lid closure.” Huhtamaki fiber lids, like all products in the Huhtamaki SMF range, are home compostable and easy to recycle.
“We are very excited to start supplying locally made smooth molded fiber lids to our customers also in the UK and Ireland. This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to working with our customers to deliver sustainable packaging solutions from nearby,” says Fredrik Davidsson, president for Fiber Foodservice E-A-O at Huhtamaki.
“Our technology provides products with superior quality and competitiveness, backed by a 70-year legacy of paper pulping at Lurgan.”
Packaging Insights previously caught up with the supplier on its Icon packaging solution, among a host of other new ice cream packaging innovations released this year. The recyclable ice cream pack is made from 95% renewable bio-based material. Icon combines Huhtamaki’s proprietary water-based barrier coating with SFI-certified paperboard.