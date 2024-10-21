Berry Global makes flexible plastic recycling upgrades as supermarket collection schemes face scrutiny
Berry Global is upgrading its advanced recycling complex in Derbyshire, UK, to include flexible plastics such as carrier bags, bread bags, film wrapping and pouches, ahead of mandatory curbside collection rules to be enforced in 2027.
Flexible plastics are currently only collected via front-of-store bins at national supermarkets, but capacity is expected to rise substantially. But these collection schemes are coming under increasing scrutiny.
A recent investigation by Everyday Plastic and the Environmental Investigation Agency found that around 70% of the soft plastic collected is burned for energy rather than recycled.
The Berry Heanor recycling facility can recycle flexibles from household and industrial waste to produce high-quality and consistent recyclate, which can be used in various industrial and consumer flexible applications, such as refuse sacks and collation shrink films. The facility’s water is also recirculated and reused, reducing overall consumption.
“Recycling soft plastic poses a challenge, particularly in terms of the quality of material collected, but at Berry, we are continuing to work to make the recycling of this material a reality through the creation of useful second-life products,” says Mike Baxter, external affairs director at Berry Global Recycled Products.
“For example, front-of-store soft plastic currently goes into the production of new refuse sacks, while other flexible plastic is used to produce our Sustane recyclate, which goes back into packaging such as shrink film. Importantly, our latest investment includes an upgrade to our wash plant, which will enable us to handle and clean a greater variety of poorer quality plastic packs.”
The site holds RecyClass certification for full traceability throughout the recycling and production processes.