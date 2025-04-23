WRAP extends elimination list of “problem plastics” to propel UK circularity
Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) has updated its “elimination list of problem plastics” that extends beyond the UK Plastics Pact’s 2025 deadline. The newly added items aim to further accelerate England’s Simpler Recycling reform by phasing out products such as multimaterial sachets and PET trays with PE liners.
The Simpler Recycling reform aims to simplify waste collection by setting four default requirements for businesses and non-domestic premises.
The UK Plastics Pact sets out targets, including eliminating problematic and unnecessary plastics, ensuring that all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and requiring 70% of plastic packaging to be effectively recycled. In addition, the pact calls for a 30% average recycled content across all plastic packaging.
WRAP and pact members have developed a list-based approach to focus their efforts and investment on the most problematic plastic items. The elimination list reflects technological advances and the latest evidence on materials that hinder plastic circularity.
Adam Herriott, senior specialist for plastics at WRAP, tells Packaging Insights: “Phasing out the next wave of problematic plastic items is a bold step — and it comes with a unique set of challenges. Unlike some of the early items we tackled, such as plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds, many of these newly identified items, like multilayer films and single-use sachets, don’t yet have simple one-for-one replacements that work at scale.”
“In many cases, we’re talking about packaging formats that exist for a reason — preserving shelf life, ensuring hygiene, or enabling affordability — so the transition requires more than just a material swap.”
Phased removal
Among the newly added items are not near-infrared (NIR) detectable plastics, silicone components, natural and clear PET trays with PE liners, wet wipes with plastic content, and disposable vapes. The five new plastic items have been added for phased removal by the end of 2025.
Flexible non-compatible, multi-material plastic packaging should be phased out and replaced with monomaterial polyolefins by the end of 2025 for a range of products. These include crisp packets, pet food, chocolate, sweets, snack bars, cakes and biscuit wrappers, pouches for cereals, nuts and seeds, liquid dishwasher and laundry tabs, grated cheese, and dry pasta, rice and grains.
By 2027, this transition should also extend to packaging for block cheese, cooked meat, long life and bake-at-home bread, tea and coffee, as well as microwavable pouches used for baby food, pasta, rice, and grains.
Packaging with glass or metal components needs to be removed by the end of 2027.
Recyclability and practicality
WRAP highlights that now is the time to design all plastic packaging for optimal recyclability. Thus, the updated elimination list focuses on materials that will still not be recyclable once collected or that reduce the quality of recyclate.
“Pact members are already trialing innovative solutions and exploring new delivery models. Action Groups have been convened to bring businesses together, often across sectors, to explore alternatives and accelerate uptake. And we’ve intentionally staggered the phase-out deadlines to reflect the complexity of the task, with some items targeted for 2025 and others for 2027,” shares Herriott.
“Those with a 2025 deadline are typically items or formats where viable alternatives already exist, allowing for a quicker transition. The additional time for the 2027 items is about being ambitious but also realistic, allowing for the testing, scaling, and supply chain changes required.”
Progress to date
Launched in 2018, the UK Plastics Pact has seen its members collectively remove a number of items from sale or distribution and reduce the use of household PS and PVC packaging by a combined 57%.
Herriott elaborates on the key factors that have driven the removal of 33 billion problematic plastic items by pact members.
“First, we set clear expectations. The UK Plastics Pact gave members a definitive list of problematic and unnecessary items backed by a shared vision and timeline for removal. That clarity was crucial. It helped businesses plan, align with suppliers, and avoid fragmented approaches.”
“Second, the power of collaboration has been a game-changer. We’ve seen businesses — retailers, brands, packaging manufacturers — come together to share learnings, co-develop solutions, and create the conditions for system-wide change. And in several cases, that collaborative action was bolstered by legislation, with bans on certain single-use plastics helping to drive adoption faster and more consistently.”
“Finally, what’s really helped is that we’re not just removing materials for the sake of it. We’re also focusing on finding the right alternatives, whether that’s switching to reuse systems, alternative materials, or designing out the need for packaging altogether. This combination of clarity, collaboration, policy support, and innovation has been key to achieving meaningful and lasting change,” he concludes.