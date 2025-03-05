Simpler Recycling reform: Business Waste Management criticizes Defra for “poor” regulation communication
UK-based Business Waste Management says the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) communication about its new Simpler Recycling reform has been “slow and inconsistent,” while urging businesses to stay up-to-date with the new rules.
Defra expects all work placements in England to start abiding by the new Simpler Recycling reform by March 31.
The Simpler Recycling reform aims to simplify waste collection by setting four new default requirements for businesses and non-domestic premises. These requirements cover residual and non-recyclable waste, food waste (mixed with garden waste if appropriate), paper and card, and all other dry recyclable materials, including plastic, metal, and glass.
“We’ve found that the communication from Defra has been both slow and inconsistent. While the Simpler Recycling reforms have been discussed for years, it’s only recently been revealed what exactly the rules entail,” Mark Hall, waste management expert at Business Waste Management, an organization offering local enterprises collection and recycling services, tells Packaging Insights.
“Further to this, the timelines have changed several times, and it’s clear businesses still haven’t been given enough notice. Our internal data suggests only 1% [of the affected businesses and organizations] are aware of the new law,” he adds.
“To improve communication, we’d suggest that Defra provides more updates to businesses, at more regular intervals, with reminders of the deadline. Advice tailored to each sector would help businesses understand their unique needs. It would be helpful for businesses to know exactly what the penalties would be for flouting the rules, so companies know what’s expected.”
Common challenges
Hall says that many businesses are already facing challenges implementing the Simpler Recycling reforms, especially with understanding the rules they will soon be expected to follow. “Guidance has been sporadic and unclear, leading many to be confused about if the rules apply to them or how to comply correctly.”
“Alongside this, many businesses will now need to add more bins and waste collections to their existing service, leading to extra costs. We know that businesses are feeling very squeezed with increased costs across supplies and energy while facing rises in national insurance and the minimum wage.”
Hall explains that increased waste streams can be “a space issue” for small businesses, particularly in large cities like Manchester and London. He expects that such enterprises will require expert guidance to help them understand how to manage their waste output.
“To ensure businesses comply with the new rules, they may also have to invest time and money into staff training to ensure the rules are followed at all company levels.”
Enforcement timeline
Hall emphasizes that Defra has not provided much detail on the Simpler Recycling reform enforcement timeline thus far, which he says is another common complaint from the affected entities.
“We know that if businesses aren’t following business waste regulations, the usual process is to receive a compliance notice from the Environment Agency. We expect this will be the case with Simpler Recycling reforms. As the rules are new, we’d like to hope some leniency would be given for businesses to adapt,” says the Business Waste Management expert.
“However, for those who fail to act on a compliance notice, we’d expect further action to be taken, usually in the form of fines followed by prosecution for more severe cases.”
Hall says that awareness is low across the board and regardless of industry type. “However, certain businesses may find themselves more likely to be impacted.”
“While restaurants and other hospitality businesses should already have food waste collections in place, other businesses that generate lower amounts of waste food and other kinds of waste, such as offices and retailers, may find they need to adapt to the new guidance.”
He adds that while “there is very little support available from Defra, many trade publications are working to share as much information as possible with their respective industries. “Alongside this, waste management companies like ourselves are striving to help customers, both existing and new, to understand the rules and implement any changes as needed.”